Recent Release, "Rivers in the Wasteland," from Covenant Books Author Sarah E. Walters, Follows a Samaritan Woman Navigating Faith and Identity in Early Jerusalem
Louisville, KY, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah E. Walters has completed her newest novel, "Rivers in the Wasteland: Samaritan Woman; Book II," a continuation of her acclaimed series that reimagines the life of the woman at the well. Set in the chaotic early days of the Church, before the Gospels were written and the disciples were still learning to lead, this narrative places readers alongside a character facing extraordinary obstacles: she is Samaritan in the Jewish capital, a woman with a complicated past, and a believer in a world that viewed both her heritage and her gender with deep suspicion. As tensions mount between religious authorities, cultural divides widen, and personal relationships become fraught with danger, she must discover how to live out her faith with authenticity and courage.
Walters brings her characteristic blend of scholarly research and accessible storytelling to illuminate this pivotal historical moment. Her journey of faith, marked by detours, scars, and ultimately grace, informs her compassionate portrayal of biblical figures wrestling with real choices and genuine consequences. She has spent years diving into the lives of Scripture's characters, extracting lessons applicable to modern readers while grounding her work in meticulous historical detail. What sets her writing apart is her refusal to adopt a somber tone; instead, she weaves wit and humor throughout, recognizing that God's character encompasses both profound seriousness and genuine joy.
In "Rivers in the Wasteland," readers will discover how a woman bearing the weight of societal rejection, religious prejudice, and personal heartbreak seeks Jesus in the ordinary moments of her daily existence. The novel explores the stakes of early faith: belonging without community institutions, believing without written scriptures, and persisting despite opposition from those she once trusted. Through her eyes, we witness the raw authenticity of a church still finding its voice, and the transformative power of encountering Christ in ways that transcend cultural boundaries and social hierarchies. This is a story about what it truly means to follow Jesus when following costs everything.
"My greatest joy," said Walters, "is diving into the lives of biblical characters to understand their choices and struggles. These were real people in real moments of history, and their stories contain precious lessons for us today—especially when we're willing to dig deep enough to find them. I wanted to show how faith takes root not in perfect circumstances, but in the messy, complicated, sometimes funny reality of human life."
Published by Covenant Books, Sarah E. Walters's imaginative work invites readers into a pivotal moment in Christian history while offering timeless insights about faith, identity, and perseverance. Her nuanced exploration of the early church resonates with contemporary believers seeking to understand their own spiritual journeys through the eyes of those who came before.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Rivers in the Wasteland" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Walters brings her characteristic blend of scholarly research and accessible storytelling to illuminate this pivotal historical moment. Her journey of faith, marked by detours, scars, and ultimately grace, informs her compassionate portrayal of biblical figures wrestling with real choices and genuine consequences. She has spent years diving into the lives of Scripture's characters, extracting lessons applicable to modern readers while grounding her work in meticulous historical detail. What sets her writing apart is her refusal to adopt a somber tone; instead, she weaves wit and humor throughout, recognizing that God's character encompasses both profound seriousness and genuine joy.
In "Rivers in the Wasteland," readers will discover how a woman bearing the weight of societal rejection, religious prejudice, and personal heartbreak seeks Jesus in the ordinary moments of her daily existence. The novel explores the stakes of early faith: belonging without community institutions, believing without written scriptures, and persisting despite opposition from those she once trusted. Through her eyes, we witness the raw authenticity of a church still finding its voice, and the transformative power of encountering Christ in ways that transcend cultural boundaries and social hierarchies. This is a story about what it truly means to follow Jesus when following costs everything.
"My greatest joy," said Walters, "is diving into the lives of biblical characters to understand their choices and struggles. These were real people in real moments of history, and their stories contain precious lessons for us today—especially when we're willing to dig deep enough to find them. I wanted to show how faith takes root not in perfect circumstances, but in the messy, complicated, sometimes funny reality of human life."
Published by Covenant Books, Sarah E. Walters's imaginative work invites readers into a pivotal moment in Christian history while offering timeless insights about faith, identity, and perseverance. Her nuanced exploration of the early church resonates with contemporary believers seeking to understand their own spiritual journeys through the eyes of those who came before.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Rivers in the Wasteland" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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