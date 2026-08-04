Recent Release, "God Made Me With a Little Extra," from Covenant Books Author Jennings Knight, Celebrates How Every Child's Unique Differences Are Gifts
Clevelend, SC, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennings Knight has completed a new book, "God Made Me With a Little Extra," a heartwarming children's story born from her family's personal journey. When her first-born son, Liam, was born with polydactyly—six toes on each foot—the Knight family faced a pivotal decision. Rather than pursuing surgical correction, they chose to embrace his unique feature and celebrate the way God had made him: perfect, with a little extra. This tender story invites young readers into that same spirit of acceptance and wonder.
As a stay-at-home mom from upstate South Carolina, Jennings Knight discovered her calling as a writer through her son's story. Her deep faith and passion for children's wellbeing shine throughout her work. She believes that our differences are something to celebrate rather than conceal, and that children deserve to grow up confident in their own skin. Through this debut offering, she shares her conviction that each child is wonderfully and intentionally made.
In "God Made Me With a Little Extra," young readers will discover an encouraging story about loving who they are and celebrating what makes them unique. Through a heartwarming message of kindness, self-worth, and belonging, children will learn that being different isn’t something to hide—it's something to celebrate. This uplifting tale reminds every child that God created them with a special purpose and that the qualities that make them different are the very things that make them wonderfully made.
"I wrote this book because I wanted my son—and every child—to know that being made differently is being made beautifully," said author Jennings Knight.
Published by Covenant Books, Jennings Knight's uplifting work offers families a gentle reminder that our distinctions are blessings. This book plants seeds of love, acceptance, and confidence in young hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "God Made Me With a Little Extra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a stay-at-home mom from upstate South Carolina, Jennings Knight discovered her calling as a writer through her son's story. Her deep faith and passion for children's wellbeing shine throughout her work. She believes that our differences are something to celebrate rather than conceal, and that children deserve to grow up confident in their own skin. Through this debut offering, she shares her conviction that each child is wonderfully and intentionally made.
In "God Made Me With a Little Extra," young readers will discover an encouraging story about loving who they are and celebrating what makes them unique. Through a heartwarming message of kindness, self-worth, and belonging, children will learn that being different isn’t something to hide—it's something to celebrate. This uplifting tale reminds every child that God created them with a special purpose and that the qualities that make them different are the very things that make them wonderfully made.
"I wrote this book because I wanted my son—and every child—to know that being made differently is being made beautifully," said author Jennings Knight.
Published by Covenant Books, Jennings Knight's uplifting work offers families a gentle reminder that our distinctions are blessings. This book plants seeds of love, acceptance, and confidence in young hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "God Made Me With a Little Extra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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