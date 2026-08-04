Recent Release, "Fighting the Punches...," by Laura C. Brown, Equips Believers with Biblical Strategies to Overcome Spiritual Attacks and Emerge Victorious
Lakeland, FL, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laura C. Brown, Ed.D. has completed a new book that addresses the escalating spiritual warfare facing modern Christians. The premise is straightforward yet profound: Satan, knowing his time is limited before Christ's return, intensifies his assault on Believers through distraction, overwhelm, and discouragement. This timely work recognizes that attacks come from both natural and spiritual realms, and they demand preparation, strategy, and unwavering faith to overcome.
Drawing from more than two decades in higher education as an instructor, counselor, director, and dissertation chair at private, public, and Christian institutions, Laura brings both academic rigor and pastoral wisdom to her teaching. Her deepest fulfillment has come through directing a non-profit serving at-risk youth in the Appalachian Mountains and through faithful service in local church ministries since her late teens. Yet perhaps most significantly, her personal experiences with relentless spiritual opposition have forged in her a genuine understanding of how to fight effectively and prevail.
"Fighting the Punches of Satan with Power and Authority until the Final Victory" presents spiritual combat through an imaginative lens—drawing striking parallels between Rocky Balboa's legendary bout with Ivan Drago and the Believer's struggle against darkness. The themes explore essential disciplines for preparation, practical methods for engaging the enemy, and the pathway to becoming an overcomer. Readers will discover Biblically grounded, actionable steps presented through clear instruction designed for newcomers and seasoned Believers alike. The book promises an arsenal powerful enough to guarantee the enemy's defeat.
"I have faced countless assaults from Hell's forces, yet my faith in Jehovah has only grown stronger," said the author. "This book crystallizes hard-won lessons about spiritual victory so that every Believer can stand firm and triumph."
Published by Covenant Books, Laura C. Brown, Ed.D.'s transformative work provides readers with concrete tools and Biblical foundations for spiritual warfare. This resource empowers Christians to move from fear and passivity into confident, authoritative resistance against darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Fighting the Punches of Satan with Power and Authority until the Final Victory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from more than two decades in higher education as an instructor, counselor, director, and dissertation chair at private, public, and Christian institutions, Laura brings both academic rigor and pastoral wisdom to her teaching. Her deepest fulfillment has come through directing a non-profit serving at-risk youth in the Appalachian Mountains and through faithful service in local church ministries since her late teens. Yet perhaps most significantly, her personal experiences with relentless spiritual opposition have forged in her a genuine understanding of how to fight effectively and prevail.
"Fighting the Punches of Satan with Power and Authority until the Final Victory" presents spiritual combat through an imaginative lens—drawing striking parallels between Rocky Balboa's legendary bout with Ivan Drago and the Believer's struggle against darkness. The themes explore essential disciplines for preparation, practical methods for engaging the enemy, and the pathway to becoming an overcomer. Readers will discover Biblically grounded, actionable steps presented through clear instruction designed for newcomers and seasoned Believers alike. The book promises an arsenal powerful enough to guarantee the enemy's defeat.
"I have faced countless assaults from Hell's forces, yet my faith in Jehovah has only grown stronger," said the author. "This book crystallizes hard-won lessons about spiritual victory so that every Believer can stand firm and triumph."
Published by Covenant Books, Laura C. Brown, Ed.D.'s transformative work provides readers with concrete tools and Biblical foundations for spiritual warfare. This resource empowers Christians to move from fear and passivity into confident, authoritative resistance against darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Fighting the Punches of Satan with Power and Authority until the Final Victory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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