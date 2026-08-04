"Rescued by Cannibals," from Covenant Books Author Tamara Lewis, Recounts a Navy Pilot and His Rear Gunner’s Harrowing Survival in the South Pacific During WWII
Anaheim, CA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tamara Lewis has completed a new book, "Rescued by Cannibals," which chronicles the extraordinary ordeal of pilot Lieutenant Leonard Ewoldt and rear gunner Ray Machalinski. On May 4, 1942, these brave servicemen launched from the USS Yorktown for a combat mission against Japanese warships near Tulagi in the Solomon Islands. When their torpedo bomber ran out of fuel upon return, they ditched their aircraft in the vast ocean, beginning an agonizing fight for survival with only two pocket knives, no fresh water, and no food. Their desperate journey across treacherous waters—marked by encounters with an enemy vessel and a menacing shark—ultimately led them to the shores of Guadalcanal Island, a land whispered to harbor cannibals.
As Leonard Ewoldt's niece, Tamara Lewis brings intimate family knowledge to this riveting narrative. A retired elementary school teacher who has spent most of her life in Southern California, Lewis felt compelled to document these forgotten heroes' experiences. Her passion for honoring veterans and preserving their legacies shaped her decision to tell this gripping account. Through her meticulous research and storytelling, she ensures that the courage and sacrifice of these men endure for future generations.
In "Rescued by Cannibals," readers will discover far more than a tale of maritime disaster: they will find an unforgettable testament to human resilience and the price of freedom. The book captures not only Ewoldt and Machalinski's struggle against impossible odds but also honors the countless brave soldiers who risked everything in the fight for liberty. Lewis's work serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during humanity's darkest hours and celebrates the indomitable spirit of those who refused to surrender.
"I wanted to ensure that Leonard's story, along with Ray's, would never be forgotten," said Lewis. "These men embodied true courage, and it is our duty to remember and honor their sacrifice."
Published by Covenant Books, Tamara Lewis's historically significant work preserves an essential chapter of American military history. Readers will gain profound insight into the resilience of the human spirit and the extraordinary valor displayed by World War II servicemen.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Rescued by Cannibals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As Leonard Ewoldt's niece, Tamara Lewis brings intimate family knowledge to this riveting narrative. A retired elementary school teacher who has spent most of her life in Southern California, Lewis felt compelled to document these forgotten heroes' experiences. Her passion for honoring veterans and preserving their legacies shaped her decision to tell this gripping account. Through her meticulous research and storytelling, she ensures that the courage and sacrifice of these men endure for future generations.
In "Rescued by Cannibals," readers will discover far more than a tale of maritime disaster: they will find an unforgettable testament to human resilience and the price of freedom. The book captures not only Ewoldt and Machalinski's struggle against impossible odds but also honors the countless brave soldiers who risked everything in the fight for liberty. Lewis's work serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during humanity's darkest hours and celebrates the indomitable spirit of those who refused to surrender.
"I wanted to ensure that Leonard's story, along with Ray's, would never be forgotten," said Lewis. "These men embodied true courage, and it is our duty to remember and honor their sacrifice."
Published by Covenant Books, Tamara Lewis's historically significant work preserves an essential chapter of American military history. Readers will gain profound insight into the resilience of the human spirit and the extraordinary valor displayed by World War II servicemen.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Rescued by Cannibals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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