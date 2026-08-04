Recent Release, "From Broadway to Straight Street," from Covenant Books, Chronicles Virginia Jewel Turner's Transformation from Performer to Christian Missionary
Greer, SC, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Virginia Jewel Turner has completed a new book, "From Broadway to Straight Street," which traces her remarkable journey from touring as a backup dancer and performer with legendary artists including Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, James Brown, Lionel Richie, and the Commodores, to discovering salvation and dedicating her life to ministry. Born in Greer, South Carolina, Turner spent years immersed in the glittering world of entertainment before a divine calling redirected her path entirely. This poignant narrative captures the moment she surrendered her life to Jesus Christ in November 1979 and received the Holy Ghost in February 1980, marking the beginning of a purpose-driven existence.
Throughout her career as a minister and missionary, Turner has served alongside her late husband, Bishop Leepolian Turner, founder of Worldwide Gospel Ministry Incorporated. She attended Anon Bible College of the Pentecostal Assembly of the World, earning a Certificate of Evangelism, and has since conducted outreach across the globe—from prisons and jails to missions in Hawaii, Kenya, Greece, Jamaica, England, Spain, Korea, and Hungary. Her ministerial impact extends through multiple churches established under Worldwide Gospel Ministry and countless souls reached through television, radio, and personal evangelism. As a retired cosmetologist, Turner brings authenticity and relatable wisdom to those seeking spiritual transformation.
In "From Broadway to Straight Street," readers will discover the raw, unfiltered account of Turner's spiritual awakening and the profound ways faith reshaped her identity, values, and purpose. She vulnerably shares the struggles she endured before encountering Christ's redemptive love—struggles with shame, internal battles, and questions about her worth—and reveals how God's grace provided liberation. Through scriptural insights including her beloved John 3:16 and John 3:3, Turner demonstrates how being born again fundamentally altered her perspective on everything from her artistic talents to her life's direction. Readers will find themselves challenged, encouraged, and inspired by her testimony that God's calling transcends earthly circumstances and that transformation is possible for anyone willing to answer His voice.
"I feel this is a divine assignment," said author Virginia Jewel Turner. "My steps were ordered by God, and I couldn't leave this earth without sharing how He changed my thinking, my walking, my talking, and my entire existence. If my story helps even one person recognize their own calling or find hope in their darkest moment, then everything I've endured has purpose."
Published by Covenant Books, Virginia Jewel Turner's stirring work offers readers an intimate window into radical spiritual transformation and the boundless mercy of God. Her testimony serves as a beacon for those wrestling with their past and uncertain about their future, demonstrating that no background is too broken and no dream too distant for God's redemptive power.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "From Broadway to Straight Street" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Throughout her career as a minister and missionary, Turner has served alongside her late husband, Bishop Leepolian Turner, founder of Worldwide Gospel Ministry Incorporated. She attended Anon Bible College of the Pentecostal Assembly of the World, earning a Certificate of Evangelism, and has since conducted outreach across the globe—from prisons and jails to missions in Hawaii, Kenya, Greece, Jamaica, England, Spain, Korea, and Hungary. Her ministerial impact extends through multiple churches established under Worldwide Gospel Ministry and countless souls reached through television, radio, and personal evangelism. As a retired cosmetologist, Turner brings authenticity and relatable wisdom to those seeking spiritual transformation.
In "From Broadway to Straight Street," readers will discover the raw, unfiltered account of Turner's spiritual awakening and the profound ways faith reshaped her identity, values, and purpose. She vulnerably shares the struggles she endured before encountering Christ's redemptive love—struggles with shame, internal battles, and questions about her worth—and reveals how God's grace provided liberation. Through scriptural insights including her beloved John 3:16 and John 3:3, Turner demonstrates how being born again fundamentally altered her perspective on everything from her artistic talents to her life's direction. Readers will find themselves challenged, encouraged, and inspired by her testimony that God's calling transcends earthly circumstances and that transformation is possible for anyone willing to answer His voice.
"I feel this is a divine assignment," said author Virginia Jewel Turner. "My steps were ordered by God, and I couldn't leave this earth without sharing how He changed my thinking, my walking, my talking, and my entire existence. If my story helps even one person recognize their own calling or find hope in their darkest moment, then everything I've endured has purpose."
Published by Covenant Books, Virginia Jewel Turner's stirring work offers readers an intimate window into radical spiritual transformation and the boundless mercy of God. Her testimony serves as a beacon for those wrestling with their past and uncertain about their future, demonstrating that no background is too broken and no dream too distant for God's redemptive power.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "From Broadway to Straight Street" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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