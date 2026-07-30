Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training.
Golden, CO, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ti Defense today announced the acceptance of its Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) into the U.S. Army Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) Marketplace.
As an innovative virtual training platform designed to enhance tactical readiness and weapons proficiency, this milestone positions the MVT as an approved training solution available to support Soldiers, units, and training organizations seeking to improve weapon handling, marksmanship fundamentals, and operational effectiveness through immersive virtual training. The MVT serves as a critical bridging capability until a Program of Record to replace the legacy Engagement Skills Trainer II (EST) can be established.
The LVC Marketplace serves as a centralized ecosystem for purchasing advanced training technologies that support the Army's modernization objectives. The MVT's inclusion reflects its ability to deliver realistic, scalable, and accessible training experiences that seamlessly complement live-fire ranges and traditional instruction.
"We are honored to be accepted into the U.S. Army LVC Marketplace," said Greg Otte, Ti Defense CEO and President. "This achievement validates our commitment to providing high-quality, data-driven training solutions that help Soldiers build and sustain critical weapon skills. By leveraging immersive technology, the MVT enables more frequent, cost-effective, and measurable training opportunities that support mission readiness."
The MVT provides a comprehensive virtual training environment that allows users to practice weapon employment, target acquisition, decision-making, and engagement techniques in realistic operational scenarios in accordance with Service Doctrine. The platform delivers detailed performance analytics, enabling instructors and trainees to identify strengths, address skill gaps, and track progress over time.
Key benefits of the MVT include:
Enhanced Readiness: Enables Soldiers to train more frequently outside traditional range schedules.
Data-Driven Performance Measurement: Provides actionable insights through detailed after-action reviews and performance metrics.
Scalable Accessibility: Offers configurations ranging from ultra-portable setups to fixed locations.
Cost and Resource Efficiency: Reduces reliance on live ammunition and range availability while reinforcing foundational weapon skills.
Immersive Learning Environment: Replicates operational scenarios that improve engagement and skill proficiencies.
As the Army continues to invest in innovative training technologies, the MVT's presence in the LVC Marketplace expands opportunities for units to integrate virtual training into their overall weapons development programs. The platform is designed to complement existing training methodologies by providing Soldiers with an accessible, repeatable, and effective way to develop and maintain critical combat skills.
"Acceptance into the LVC Marketplace represents an important step in expanding access to next-generation training capabilities," added Brent Ludlow, Military Business Development and Military SME at Ti Defense. "We look forward to partnering with Army organizations to help maximize training effectiveness and prepare Soldiers for the challenges of today's complex operational environments."
For more information about the Military Virtual Trainer and its capabilities, visit www.TiDefense.com.
About Ti Defense Ti Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ti Training, is an employee-owned, certified small business with two decades of experience delivering mobile, semi-permanent, and permanent weapons training simulation systems. Dedicated to maximizing mission readiness, Ti Defense provides easy-to-operate, doctrine-compliant marksmanship and critical decision-making training for Warfighters through relevant, robust, and reliable simulation solutions.
Contact:
Brent Ludlow
Military Business Development
Ti Defense
brent@tidefense.com
As an innovative virtual training platform designed to enhance tactical readiness and weapons proficiency, this milestone positions the MVT as an approved training solution available to support Soldiers, units, and training organizations seeking to improve weapon handling, marksmanship fundamentals, and operational effectiveness through immersive virtual training. The MVT serves as a critical bridging capability until a Program of Record to replace the legacy Engagement Skills Trainer II (EST) can be established.
The LVC Marketplace serves as a centralized ecosystem for purchasing advanced training technologies that support the Army's modernization objectives. The MVT's inclusion reflects its ability to deliver realistic, scalable, and accessible training experiences that seamlessly complement live-fire ranges and traditional instruction.
"We are honored to be accepted into the U.S. Army LVC Marketplace," said Greg Otte, Ti Defense CEO and President. "This achievement validates our commitment to providing high-quality, data-driven training solutions that help Soldiers build and sustain critical weapon skills. By leveraging immersive technology, the MVT enables more frequent, cost-effective, and measurable training opportunities that support mission readiness."
The MVT provides a comprehensive virtual training environment that allows users to practice weapon employment, target acquisition, decision-making, and engagement techniques in realistic operational scenarios in accordance with Service Doctrine. The platform delivers detailed performance analytics, enabling instructors and trainees to identify strengths, address skill gaps, and track progress over time.
Key benefits of the MVT include:
Enhanced Readiness: Enables Soldiers to train more frequently outside traditional range schedules.
Data-Driven Performance Measurement: Provides actionable insights through detailed after-action reviews and performance metrics.
Scalable Accessibility: Offers configurations ranging from ultra-portable setups to fixed locations.
Cost and Resource Efficiency: Reduces reliance on live ammunition and range availability while reinforcing foundational weapon skills.
Immersive Learning Environment: Replicates operational scenarios that improve engagement and skill proficiencies.
As the Army continues to invest in innovative training technologies, the MVT's presence in the LVC Marketplace expands opportunities for units to integrate virtual training into their overall weapons development programs. The platform is designed to complement existing training methodologies by providing Soldiers with an accessible, repeatable, and effective way to develop and maintain critical combat skills.
"Acceptance into the LVC Marketplace represents an important step in expanding access to next-generation training capabilities," added Brent Ludlow, Military Business Development and Military SME at Ti Defense. "We look forward to partnering with Army organizations to help maximize training effectiveness and prepare Soldiers for the challenges of today's complex operational environments."
For more information about the Military Virtual Trainer and its capabilities, visit www.TiDefense.com.
About Ti Defense Ti Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ti Training, is an employee-owned, certified small business with two decades of experience delivering mobile, semi-permanent, and permanent weapons training simulation systems. Dedicated to maximizing mission readiness, Ti Defense provides easy-to-operate, doctrine-compliant marksmanship and critical decision-making training for Warfighters through relevant, robust, and reliable simulation solutions.
Contact:
Brent Ludlow
Military Business Development
Ti Defense
brent@tidefense.com
Contact
Ti DefenseContact
Brent Ludlow
303-414-3558
TiDefense.com
Brent Ludlow
303-414-3558
TiDefense.com
Multimedia
The MVT Ultra-Portable Go-Bag
Soldier trains on marksmanship skills, located in barracks, on the Go-Bag configuration. This is one of many configurations that Ti Defense offers for its Military Virtual Trainer (MVT).
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