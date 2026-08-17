a1qa Launches AI-Powered QE Agents as a New Engagement Model for Scalable Quality Engineering
By combining AI-driven testing with expert QA governance, this offering improves quality engineering outcomes, safeguards release quality, and enables testing at scale with greater efficiency.
Decatur, GA, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- a1qa, a global provider of software testing and quality engineering services, has introduced AI-powered QE Agents, a new engagement model that enables organizations to increase quality engineering capacity through AI-driven testing execution while maintaining the governance, reliability, and accountability of experienced QA professionals.
As software development cycles continue to accelerate, companies face growing pressure to expand test coverage, shorten feedback loops, and maintain release quality without increasing team size.
a1qa’s AI-powered QE Agents address this challenge by performing key testing activities, including test creation, test maintenance, failure triage, test gap analysis, and test data generation, while human experts review critical outputs and retain decision-making authority.
Unlike traditional AI offerings that rely on subscriptions or token-based pricing, a1qa has launched a transparent agent-time model, where AI agents are provisioned as scalable units and billed based on the amount of work performed. This approach provides predictable costs, clear visibility into usage, and flexibility to scale testing capacity up or down as business needs evolve.
Depending on project requirements, organizations can engage AI-powered QE Agents through several delivery models. The default agent-time approach offers flexible, pay-as-you-go consumption with no long-term commitments. For enterprises requiring both scale and specialized expertise, a1qa also provides hybrid teams where AI agents work alongside the company’s QA engineers under a unified delivery framework. Outcome-based engagements are available for projects with clearly defined and measurable objectives.
“Our goal is to help organizations unlock the practical value of AI in quality engineering,” said Natali Figurovskaya, Head of Marketing at a1qa. “AI-powered QE Agents enable businesses to increase testing output, improve release velocity, and maintain consistent quality without the challenges of scaling teams through additional hiring. By combining AI-driven execution with expert human oversight, we deliver a model that is both efficient and trustworthy.”
About a1qa
With over 20 years of expertise, a1qa is a trusted global partner for software testing and quality engineering. By integrating advanced AI-enabled capabilities with established quality assurance practices, the company helps businesses improve product quality, optimize testing efficiency, and reduce delivery risks. A team of 1,000+ experts has delivered more than 1,500 successful projects across industries, supported by ISO-certified processes that ensure consistency, security, and operational excellence.
As software development cycles continue to accelerate, companies face growing pressure to expand test coverage, shorten feedback loops, and maintain release quality without increasing team size.
a1qa’s AI-powered QE Agents address this challenge by performing key testing activities, including test creation, test maintenance, failure triage, test gap analysis, and test data generation, while human experts review critical outputs and retain decision-making authority.
Unlike traditional AI offerings that rely on subscriptions or token-based pricing, a1qa has launched a transparent agent-time model, where AI agents are provisioned as scalable units and billed based on the amount of work performed. This approach provides predictable costs, clear visibility into usage, and flexibility to scale testing capacity up or down as business needs evolve.
Depending on project requirements, organizations can engage AI-powered QE Agents through several delivery models. The default agent-time approach offers flexible, pay-as-you-go consumption with no long-term commitments. For enterprises requiring both scale and specialized expertise, a1qa also provides hybrid teams where AI agents work alongside the company’s QA engineers under a unified delivery framework. Outcome-based engagements are available for projects with clearly defined and measurable objectives.
“Our goal is to help organizations unlock the practical value of AI in quality engineering,” said Natali Figurovskaya, Head of Marketing at a1qa. “AI-powered QE Agents enable businesses to increase testing output, improve release velocity, and maintain consistent quality without the challenges of scaling teams through additional hiring. By combining AI-driven execution with expert human oversight, we deliver a model that is both efficient and trustworthy.”
About a1qa
With over 20 years of expertise, a1qa is a trusted global partner for software testing and quality engineering. By integrating advanced AI-enabled capabilities with established quality assurance practices, the company helps businesses improve product quality, optimize testing efficiency, and reduce delivery risks. A team of 1,000+ experts has delivered more than 1,500 successful projects across industries, supported by ISO-certified processes that ensure consistency, security, and operational excellence.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/services/qe-agents/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/services/qe-agents/
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