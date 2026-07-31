Loveforce International Closes July with a Bang
Santa Clarita, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Fourth of July holiday is over but Loveforce International is closing the month with a bang. It will release three singles on one day, Friday, July 31. Two of the singles are Soul-Funk oriented. The third song is an EDM dance single.
The new song by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Melissa.” It uses a funky motif to lay down a rhythm track and groove that cushions the story of a dancer who is unapologetic about her ability to influence men. A different take on an old story.
Walter Dolfini’s Dancing In The Promised Land is an Electro House EDM instrumental gets your heart and feet both moving.as was Multicultural Diaspora, it was inspired by the immigrant experience. There are words sung but they are unintelligible as would be, the words of immigrants speaking their language in a strange land.
inRchild's "Chick On The Side" is an upbeat, energetic, fast paced, serio-comic blues romp with touches of Soul and Southern Soul rolled in. Lyrically, it is about a man who is torn between two women, his hot girlfriend and his wife. You can dance to it, listen to it or just close your or just close your eyes and enjoy the ride.
“We are proud of all three of these banging’ releases!” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. All three can get you moving and give you something to think about at the same time,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new song by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Melissa.” It uses a funky motif to lay down a rhythm track and groove that cushions the story of a dancer who is unapologetic about her ability to influence men. A different take on an old story.
Walter Dolfini’s Dancing In The Promised Land is an Electro House EDM instrumental gets your heart and feet both moving.as was Multicultural Diaspora, it was inspired by the immigrant experience. There are words sung but they are unintelligible as would be, the words of immigrants speaking their language in a strange land.
inRchild's "Chick On The Side" is an upbeat, energetic, fast paced, serio-comic blues romp with touches of Soul and Southern Soul rolled in. Lyrically, it is about a man who is torn between two women, his hot girlfriend and his wife. You can dance to it, listen to it or just close your or just close your eyes and enjoy the ride.
“We are proud of all three of these banging’ releases!” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. All three can get you moving and give you something to think about at the same time,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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