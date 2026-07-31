Loveforce International Announces Its August 2026 Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its August 2026 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be seven releases by seven different recording artists. There will be at least one release every Friday in August including Friday, August 7, 14, 21 and 28.
The artists releasing records in August include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Walter Dolfini, The Loveforce Collective, inRchild and Ami Cannon. The music genres being released include Jazz, Jazz-Pop, Dance-Rock, Southern Soul, Rhythm and Roll, Indie Nu Disco, and Spiritual Folk. There will be six singles that include vocals, one instrumental and one Re-Release.
“We will close our sixth annual Loveforce Summer with a lot of strong releases this month that include a variety of genres we don’t often releas,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International’s August Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The artists releasing records in August include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Walter Dolfini, The Loveforce Collective, inRchild and Ami Cannon. The music genres being released include Jazz, Jazz-Pop, Dance-Rock, Southern Soul, Rhythm and Roll, Indie Nu Disco, and Spiritual Folk. There will be six singles that include vocals, one instrumental and one Re-Release.
“We will close our sixth annual Loveforce Summer with a lot of strong releases this month that include a variety of genres we don’t often releas,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All of Loveforce International’s August Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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