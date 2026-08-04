Permission to Pursue by Stacy Murphy Now Available from Publish Your Purpose
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection.
Hartford, CT, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brand strategist and leadership advocate Stacy Murphy has released her debut book, Permission to Pursue: Unleashing Your Authentic Self for Professional Growth (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-236-7, 979-8-88797-237-4), now available wherever books are sold.
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection.
Part inspiration, part practical guide, Permission to Pursue serves as a modern roadmap for women who want more from their work and are ready to create it on their own terms. Drawing from her professional experience, personal insights, and years of leadership development, Stacy challenges conventional ideas about success and encourages readers to align their careers with their values, strengths, and purpose.
Throughout the book, Stacy explores why women frequently downplay their accomplishments, how unconscious bias influences opportunity, and why leadership is a choice available at every stage of a career. She also reframes the concept of work-life balance, encouraging readers to focus instead on intentionally pursuing what matters most.
Filled with real-world stories and actionable exercises, Permission to Pursue helps readers build strong networks of advocates and supporters, strengthen their voice and professional presence, embrace their personal leadership style, navigate workplace challenges with confidence, and create careers aligned with their values and goals.
At its core, the book delivers a powerful truth: when women claim their purpose and share their talents boldly, they create careers—and lives—they truly love.
Since its release, Permission to Pursue has resonated with professionals seeking a more authentic and fulfilling approach to career growth, offering practical tools and encouragement for women ready to take ownership of their professional journeys.
Get your copy of Permission to Pursue at your favorite place to buy books!
Stacy Murphy is a brand strategist, design leader, and advocate for women in the workplace with more than 15 years of experience in the commercial interiors industry. Known for her servant leadership, design expertise, and commitment to helping women find purpose and meaning in their professional lives, Stacy has become a respected voice on personal branding, leadership, and intentional career development.
She holds degrees in Interior Design from the New York School of Interior Design and Louisiana State University. Her achievements include receiving the HIP Award from Interior Design Magazine and being recognized as an Emerging Leader by Floor Focus Magazine. Stacy has also dedicated more than a decade of service to the International Interior Design Association, serving as both Chapter President and International Foundation Board Trustee.
Based in Austin, Texas, Stacy leads, writes, and speaks on leadership, personal brand development, and the transformative power of showing up with intention.
You can learn more about Stacy and her work at www.thestacystrategy.com.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 17th, 2026, 182 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
Full Premium Color Interior.
$18.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-237-4
$36.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-236-7
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-238-1
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection.
Part inspiration, part practical guide, Permission to Pursue serves as a modern roadmap for women who want more from their work and are ready to create it on their own terms. Drawing from her professional experience, personal insights, and years of leadership development, Stacy challenges conventional ideas about success and encourages readers to align their careers with their values, strengths, and purpose.
Throughout the book, Stacy explores why women frequently downplay their accomplishments, how unconscious bias influences opportunity, and why leadership is a choice available at every stage of a career. She also reframes the concept of work-life balance, encouraging readers to focus instead on intentionally pursuing what matters most.
Filled with real-world stories and actionable exercises, Permission to Pursue helps readers build strong networks of advocates and supporters, strengthen their voice and professional presence, embrace their personal leadership style, navigate workplace challenges with confidence, and create careers aligned with their values and goals.
At its core, the book delivers a powerful truth: when women claim their purpose and share their talents boldly, they create careers—and lives—they truly love.
Since its release, Permission to Pursue has resonated with professionals seeking a more authentic and fulfilling approach to career growth, offering practical tools and encouragement for women ready to take ownership of their professional journeys.
Get your copy of Permission to Pursue at your favorite place to buy books!
Stacy Murphy is a brand strategist, design leader, and advocate for women in the workplace with more than 15 years of experience in the commercial interiors industry. Known for her servant leadership, design expertise, and commitment to helping women find purpose and meaning in their professional lives, Stacy has become a respected voice on personal branding, leadership, and intentional career development.
She holds degrees in Interior Design from the New York School of Interior Design and Louisiana State University. Her achievements include receiving the HIP Award from Interior Design Magazine and being recognized as an Emerging Leader by Floor Focus Magazine. Stacy has also dedicated more than a decade of service to the International Interior Design Association, serving as both Chapter President and International Foundation Board Trustee.
Based in Austin, Texas, Stacy leads, writes, and speaks on leadership, personal brand development, and the transformative power of showing up with intention.
You can learn more about Stacy and her work at www.thestacystrategy.com.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 17th, 2026, 182 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
Full Premium Color Interior.
$18.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-237-4
$36.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-236-7
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-238-1
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories