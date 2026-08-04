R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits.
New Port Richey, FL, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season entering its most active stretch, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric is urging homeowners across Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties to complete critical hurricane preparedness steps now, before a storm forms. As a trusted, family-owned home services provider with 50+ years of experience and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, R.J. Kielty offers a full range of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services designed to help Florida families keep their home safe, dry, and powered through hurricane season and its aftermath.
Hurricane season runs from June through November, with peak activity typically occurring between August and October. For many Florida homeowners, the greatest danger isn't just the storm itself, it's the extended power outages, flooding, and plumbing failures that can follow. R.J. Kielty's licensed technicians are equipped to address all three, offering a one-stop solution for storm preparedness.
How R.J. Kielty Helps Homeowners Prepare
• Standby & Portable Generator Installation — Licensed electricians size, install, and test standby and portable generators so homes stay powered for refrigeration, air conditioning, medical equipment, and security systems during extended outages.
• Whole-Home Surge Protection — Protects electrical systems, appliances, and electronics from the power surges that often accompany storms and post-storm grid restoration.
• Electrical Panel Upgrades & Circuit Breaker Replacements — Ensures homes can safely handle generator connections and storm-related electrical demand.
• Sump Pump, Backflow Preventer & Drain Services — Helps prevent sewage backups and flooding caused by heavy rainfall and storm surge.
• Water Heater & Plumbing Inspections — Identifies vulnerabilities before a storm strikes, reducing the risk of water damage during and after severe weather.
• AC System Tune-Ups — Keeps cooling systems running efficiently before, during, and after storm season, when Florida heat and humidity are at their most demanding.
"Florida families know that hurricane preparedness isn't just about boarding up windows, it's about making sure the systems inside your home can withstand the storm and get you back to normal quickly afterward," said a company spokesperson for R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "From generators to surge protection to plumbing checks, our team helps homeowners take care of the details now, so they aren't scrambling once a storm is on the way."
R.J. Kielty encourages homeowners not to wait until a storm is bearing down to schedule service. Generator installations, electrical upgrades, and plumbing inspections all take time to complete properly, and appointment availability typically tightens as storms approach.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric is a family-owned, full-service home services provider with more than 50 years of experience serving the Tampa Bay area. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and provides licensed, insured plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services for residential and commercial customers.
Hurricane season runs from June through November, with peak activity typically occurring between August and October. For many Florida homeowners, the greatest danger isn't just the storm itself, it's the extended power outages, flooding, and plumbing failures that can follow. R.J. Kielty's licensed technicians are equipped to address all three, offering a one-stop solution for storm preparedness.
How R.J. Kielty Helps Homeowners Prepare
• Standby & Portable Generator Installation — Licensed electricians size, install, and test standby and portable generators so homes stay powered for refrigeration, air conditioning, medical equipment, and security systems during extended outages.
• Whole-Home Surge Protection — Protects electrical systems, appliances, and electronics from the power surges that often accompany storms and post-storm grid restoration.
• Electrical Panel Upgrades & Circuit Breaker Replacements — Ensures homes can safely handle generator connections and storm-related electrical demand.
• Sump Pump, Backflow Preventer & Drain Services — Helps prevent sewage backups and flooding caused by heavy rainfall and storm surge.
• Water Heater & Plumbing Inspections — Identifies vulnerabilities before a storm strikes, reducing the risk of water damage during and after severe weather.
• AC System Tune-Ups — Keeps cooling systems running efficiently before, during, and after storm season, when Florida heat and humidity are at their most demanding.
"Florida families know that hurricane preparedness isn't just about boarding up windows, it's about making sure the systems inside your home can withstand the storm and get you back to normal quickly afterward," said a company spokesperson for R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "From generators to surge protection to plumbing checks, our team helps homeowners take care of the details now, so they aren't scrambling once a storm is on the way."
R.J. Kielty encourages homeowners not to wait until a storm is bearing down to schedule service. Generator installations, electrical upgrades, and plumbing inspections all take time to complete properly, and appointment availability typically tightens as storms approach.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric is a family-owned, full-service home services provider with more than 50 years of experience serving the Tampa Bay area. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and provides licensed, insured plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services for residential and commercial customers.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Categories