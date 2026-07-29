Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California.
Irvine, CA, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Founder of Johnson Criminal Law Group and CPS Law Group recognized for professional achievement in criminal defense, juvenile dependency, CPS matters, restraining orders, and appeals.
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California.
Lauren Johnson-Norris is an Orange County criminal defense attorney and Orange County CPS attorney who represents individuals and families throughout California in criminal defense, Child Protective Services (CPS) investigations, juvenile dependency proceedings, restraining orders, and appeals. She has built a reputation for handling complex, high-stakes cases involving allegations of child abuse, domestic violence, serious felonies, juvenile matters, and parental rights.
A Recognition of Professional Achievement
Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a patented, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement. The objective is to identify lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishment.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list,” said Johnson-Norris. “Every case represents a person or family facing one of the most difficult moments of their lives. It is a privilege to stand beside our clients, protect their rights, and fight for the best possible outcome. This recognition reflects not only my work, but the dedication of our entire team.”
More Than Two Decades of Advocacy
With more than two decades of experience, Johnson-Norris has represented clients in trial and appellate courts throughout California. Her work includes criminal defense, CPS and juvenile dependency representation, juvenile delinquency defense, domestic violence matters, child abuse allegations, protective orders and restraining orders, and criminal and dependency appeals.
In addition to her legal practice, Johnson-Norris is a frequent legal analyst who has appeared on national and local media outlets, including Court TV, NewsNation, ABC, FOX, Bloomberg, and KNX News. She also serves in leadership roles within the legal and Orange County communities.
Clients seek out Johnson Criminal Law Group for responsive communication, meticulous preparation, and compassionate advocacy during some of life’s most challenging legal matters.
“Our mission has always been simple,” Johnson-Norris said. “Treat every client with respect, prepare every case thoroughly, and never stop fighting for the people who trust us with their future.”
About Johnson Criminal Law Group
Based in Irvine, California, Johnson Criminal Law Group represents clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and across California in criminal defense, juvenile dependency and CPS matters, restraining orders, and appeals. The firm provides strategic, compassionate, and aggressive legal representation tailored to each client’s circumstances.
For individuals facing criminal charges or a CPS investigation, early legal representation can be critical to protecting constitutional rights, preserving parental rights, and positioning the case for the strongest possible outcome.
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California.
Lauren Johnson-Norris is an Orange County criminal defense attorney and Orange County CPS attorney who represents individuals and families throughout California in criminal defense, Child Protective Services (CPS) investigations, juvenile dependency proceedings, restraining orders, and appeals. She has built a reputation for handling complex, high-stakes cases involving allegations of child abuse, domestic violence, serious felonies, juvenile matters, and parental rights.
A Recognition of Professional Achievement
Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a patented, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement. The objective is to identify lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishment.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list,” said Johnson-Norris. “Every case represents a person or family facing one of the most difficult moments of their lives. It is a privilege to stand beside our clients, protect their rights, and fight for the best possible outcome. This recognition reflects not only my work, but the dedication of our entire team.”
More Than Two Decades of Advocacy
With more than two decades of experience, Johnson-Norris has represented clients in trial and appellate courts throughout California. Her work includes criminal defense, CPS and juvenile dependency representation, juvenile delinquency defense, domestic violence matters, child abuse allegations, protective orders and restraining orders, and criminal and dependency appeals.
In addition to her legal practice, Johnson-Norris is a frequent legal analyst who has appeared on national and local media outlets, including Court TV, NewsNation, ABC, FOX, Bloomberg, and KNX News. She also serves in leadership roles within the legal and Orange County communities.
Clients seek out Johnson Criminal Law Group for responsive communication, meticulous preparation, and compassionate advocacy during some of life’s most challenging legal matters.
“Our mission has always been simple,” Johnson-Norris said. “Treat every client with respect, prepare every case thoroughly, and never stop fighting for the people who trust us with their future.”
About Johnson Criminal Law Group
Based in Irvine, California, Johnson Criminal Law Group represents clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and across California in criminal defense, juvenile dependency and CPS matters, restraining orders, and appeals. The firm provides strategic, compassionate, and aggressive legal representation tailored to each client’s circumstances.
For individuals facing criminal charges or a CPS investigation, early legal representation can be critical to protecting constitutional rights, preserving parental rights, and positioning the case for the strongest possible outcome.
Contact
Johnson Criminal Law GroupContact
Lauren Johnson-Norris
949-622-5522
www.californiacriminaldefender.com
Lauren Johnson-Norris
949-622-5522
www.californiacriminaldefender.com
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