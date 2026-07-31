Echo Park Swan Boats Unveils All-New Programmable LED Lights in Celebration of America's 250th Summer
Echo Park Swan Boat Night Rides Get a Colorful Upgrade with All New Programmable Lights that will Shine Bright in Patriotic Red, White & Blue Through Labor Day
Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce an exciting enhancement to one of Los Angeles' most beloved evening attractions. The iconic Echo Park Swan Boats are now illuminated with an all-new programmable LED lighting system, creating an even more vibrant nighttime experience for guests visiting Echo Park Lake.
Starting Friday, July 31, the swan boats will glow in patriotic red, white, and blue in a continued celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary that will continue through Labor Day. The upgraded smart LED lighting replaces the previous system with brighter, more energy-efficient technology capable of producing dynamic colors.
"We're incredibly excited about this enhancement to our iconic Swan Boat Night Rides," said Mike Ullerick, Director of Operations for Wheel Fun Rentals. "The new programmable LED lighting gives us endless opportunities to create memorable experiences for our guests while celebrating holidays, community events, and the unique spirit of Echo Park. Kicking things off with our patriotic red, white, and blue display for America's 250th Summer is the perfect way to showcase what's possible."
As the sun sets, the illuminated swan boats transform Echo Park Lake into a now colorful nighttime destination, offering families, couples, friends, and visitors a one-of-a-kind experience against the backdrop of the downtown Los Angeles skyline. Following the patriotic summer celebration, guests can look forward to future themed lighting displays recognizing seasonal holidays, cultural celebrations, and community events, bringing new reasons to experience Echo Park's iconic Swan Boats throughout the year.
Echo Park Lake Swan Boats is open 7 days a week from 9am – 11pm through Labor Day and Swan Boat rentals are $13 per person, per hour for adults 18 years and older and $7.50 per person, per hour for children 17 years and under. Reservations are required and can be made online at wheelfunrentals.com/book-echo.
With more than 30 years of experience in outdoor recreation, Wheel Fun Rentals is the nation's leading provider of family-friendly recreational experiences and has operated the swan boat rental concession at Echo Park Lake since 2018 welcoming thousands of Southern California residents and visitors to experience one of Los Angeles' most iconic parks from the water. Wheel Fun Rentals provides fun outdoor recreation at a reasonable price offering bike rentals, swan boats, specialty cycles and more at destinations across Southern California and the nation. For location information, hours of operation, available rentals and pricing visit wheelfunrentals.com/Echo.
Media Contact:
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to over 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Starting Friday, July 31, the swan boats will glow in patriotic red, white, and blue in a continued celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary that will continue through Labor Day. The upgraded smart LED lighting replaces the previous system with brighter, more energy-efficient technology capable of producing dynamic colors.
"We're incredibly excited about this enhancement to our iconic Swan Boat Night Rides," said Mike Ullerick, Director of Operations for Wheel Fun Rentals. "The new programmable LED lighting gives us endless opportunities to create memorable experiences for our guests while celebrating holidays, community events, and the unique spirit of Echo Park. Kicking things off with our patriotic red, white, and blue display for America's 250th Summer is the perfect way to showcase what's possible."
As the sun sets, the illuminated swan boats transform Echo Park Lake into a now colorful nighttime destination, offering families, couples, friends, and visitors a one-of-a-kind experience against the backdrop of the downtown Los Angeles skyline. Following the patriotic summer celebration, guests can look forward to future themed lighting displays recognizing seasonal holidays, cultural celebrations, and community events, bringing new reasons to experience Echo Park's iconic Swan Boats throughout the year.
Echo Park Lake Swan Boats is open 7 days a week from 9am – 11pm through Labor Day and Swan Boat rentals are $13 per person, per hour for adults 18 years and older and $7.50 per person, per hour for children 17 years and under. Reservations are required and can be made online at wheelfunrentals.com/book-echo.
With more than 30 years of experience in outdoor recreation, Wheel Fun Rentals is the nation's leading provider of family-friendly recreational experiences and has operated the swan boat rental concession at Echo Park Lake since 2018 welcoming thousands of Southern California residents and visitors to experience one of Los Angeles' most iconic parks from the water. Wheel Fun Rentals provides fun outdoor recreation at a reasonable price offering bike rentals, swan boats, specialty cycles and more at destinations across Southern California and the nation. For location information, hours of operation, available rentals and pricing visit wheelfunrentals.com/Echo.
Media Contact:
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to over 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
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