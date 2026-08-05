Recent Release, "YANA," from Page Publishing Author Susan "Soozie" Baker, Shows Penguins Discovering Strength Through Community
Oakdale, LA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan "Soozie" Baker has completed a new book, "YANA: You Are Not Alone," a children's story that follows a colony of penguins as they navigate the challenges of survival and belonging. Filled with wonderful illustrations by ManYee Wong, young readers discover how teamwork transforms individual struggles into collective triumph, offering solace to those who have felt like outsiders searching for their place in the world.
Baker's own life reflects the values woven throughout her narrative. After decades of relocating across the American South and three foreign countries, she settled in the serene landscape of Central Louisiana, where starlit nights and pastoral views provide inspiration for her storytelling. For more than a decade, she has shared her narratives as a speaker at mainstream and faith-based venues across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, bringing these messages of connection to diverse audiences. It was during the isolation of the pandemic that Baker experienced a profound awakening about community when she joined an online group called Mad Hatters, based in Sydney. There, friendships forged across continents reinforced her belief in the power of human connection—a theme that resonates deeply in "YANA."
In "YANA," readers will discover a tender yet potent exploration of facing our deepest fears and recognizing that strength multiplies when we stand together. The richly illustrated pages speak to audiences of all ages and backgrounds, reminding us that vulnerability shared within community becomes the foundation for resilience. This book becomes a mirror for those who need assurance that isolation is temporary and that belonging awaits those brave enough to seek it.
"Through the eyes of penguins," said Baker, "we see our own struggles reflected back at us with hope and clarity. My dream is that every reader who feels alone will close this book knowing they are part of something far larger than themselves."
Published by Page Publishing, this uplifting work provides comfort and encouragement to children and adults alike. "YANA" stands as a testament to the transformative nature of community and the unshakeable bonds that hold us together when we need them most.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "YANA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Baker's own life reflects the values woven throughout her narrative. After decades of relocating across the American South and three foreign countries, she settled in the serene landscape of Central Louisiana, where starlit nights and pastoral views provide inspiration for her storytelling. For more than a decade, she has shared her narratives as a speaker at mainstream and faith-based venues across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, bringing these messages of connection to diverse audiences. It was during the isolation of the pandemic that Baker experienced a profound awakening about community when she joined an online group called Mad Hatters, based in Sydney. There, friendships forged across continents reinforced her belief in the power of human connection—a theme that resonates deeply in "YANA."
In "YANA," readers will discover a tender yet potent exploration of facing our deepest fears and recognizing that strength multiplies when we stand together. The richly illustrated pages speak to audiences of all ages and backgrounds, reminding us that vulnerability shared within community becomes the foundation for resilience. This book becomes a mirror for those who need assurance that isolation is temporary and that belonging awaits those brave enough to seek it.
"Through the eyes of penguins," said Baker, "we see our own struggles reflected back at us with hope and clarity. My dream is that every reader who feels alone will close this book knowing they are part of something far larger than themselves."
Published by Page Publishing, this uplifting work provides comfort and encouragement to children and adults alike. "YANA" stands as a testament to the transformative nature of community and the unshakeable bonds that hold us together when we need them most.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "YANA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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