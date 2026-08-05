Recent Release, "Being Biracial," from Page Publishing Author Roger Wong, Explores Biracial Americans Navigating Identity, Belonging, and Race Relations
Hanford, CA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roger Wong has completed a new book, "Being Biracial: Has Anything Changed?" that examines the intricate social and psychological barriers confronting mixed-race individuals in America. Through candid reflection and personal narrative, he investigates how biracial people navigate a landscape of contrasts and prejudices fundamentally different from the experiences of single-race populations. The work promises to challenge readers' preconceptions about race and identity in contemporary society.
Drawing from his own background as a half-Chinese, half-White individual, Wong brings authentic perspective to this exploration. A University of Washington graduate with degrees in sociology, history, and education, he spent thirty-four years as an educator in the Seattle area before relocating to California. His decades of teaching social studies and observing human dynamics, combined with his lived experience as a biracial person, have equipped him with both scholarly rigor and intimate understanding of his subject matter.
"Being Biracial: Has Anything Changed?" presents poignant, plainspoken, and occasionally humorous accounts drawn from Wong's own journey alongside those of his family, friends, and the nation at large. Readers will discover the subtle complexities of biracial existence—the psychological toll of straddling two worlds, the historical context of mixed-race identity in America, and the evolving landscape of contemporary race relations. This reflective voyage into the biracial experience offers the potential to transform readers' previous notions about belonging and cultural identity.
"I hope this book will shine a light on biracial and mixed-race issues as they exist in America today and in America's recent past," said Wong.
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Wong's enlightening work equips readers with nuanced understanding of biracial experiences often overlooked in mainstream discourse. This book serves as both personal testament and cultural commentary with the power to reshape conversations about identity and inclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Being Biracial" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from his own background as a half-Chinese, half-White individual, Wong brings authentic perspective to this exploration. A University of Washington graduate with degrees in sociology, history, and education, he spent thirty-four years as an educator in the Seattle area before relocating to California. His decades of teaching social studies and observing human dynamics, combined with his lived experience as a biracial person, have equipped him with both scholarly rigor and intimate understanding of his subject matter.
"Being Biracial: Has Anything Changed?" presents poignant, plainspoken, and occasionally humorous accounts drawn from Wong's own journey alongside those of his family, friends, and the nation at large. Readers will discover the subtle complexities of biracial existence—the psychological toll of straddling two worlds, the historical context of mixed-race identity in America, and the evolving landscape of contemporary race relations. This reflective voyage into the biracial experience offers the potential to transform readers' previous notions about belonging and cultural identity.
"I hope this book will shine a light on biracial and mixed-race issues as they exist in America today and in America's recent past," said Wong.
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Wong's enlightening work equips readers with nuanced understanding of biracial experiences often overlooked in mainstream discourse. This book serves as both personal testament and cultural commentary with the power to reshape conversations about identity and inclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Being Biracial" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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