Recent Release, "Future Plans," from Page Publishing Author R.L. Hill, Explores What Happens When Two Unlikely Souls Discover Love Worth Any Sacrifice
Raleigh, NC, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.L. Hill has completed a new book, "Future Plans," which tells the captivating story of an unexpected romance between two people who risk their entire lives for each other. What begins as a relationship that must remain hidden evolves into something far more profound—a journey where one partner transforms her world completely while the other discovers emotional depths he never knew existed. This novel captures the vulnerability and courage required when love demands that we abandon our carefully constructed lives.
The author brings authentic insight to her work, shaped by her own remarkable journey. As a single mother of two boys with autism, Hill spent over two decades working in factory settings before pursuing further education and dedicating more than ten years to the school system. Her diverse experiences have provided her with a nuanced understanding of resilience, sacrifice, and the human capacity for change. With her recent retirement, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by writing this novel, channeling her life experiences into a narrative that resonates with genuine emotion.
"Future Plans" explores profound themes of commitment, personal transformation, and the lengths we will go for those we love. Readers will discover a tender yet gripping portrayal of two individuals willing to abandon everything they know for a chance at authentic happiness together. The stakes are high, the emotions are raw, and the story reminds us that sometimes the greatest risks yield the most meaningful rewards.
"This book represents my dream of capturing the raw beauty of love that demands everything," said Hill. "I wanted to show how two people can change each other in ways neither could have imagined, and how true connection is worth every sacrifice."
Published by Page Publishing, R.L. Hill's riveting work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of love's transformative power. This novel will leave readers questioning what they would give up for their own happiness and reflecting on the courage required to choose love above all else.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Future Plans" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings authentic insight to her work, shaped by her own remarkable journey. As a single mother of two boys with autism, Hill spent over two decades working in factory settings before pursuing further education and dedicating more than ten years to the school system. Her diverse experiences have provided her with a nuanced understanding of resilience, sacrifice, and the human capacity for change. With her recent retirement, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by writing this novel, channeling her life experiences into a narrative that resonates with genuine emotion.
"Future Plans" explores profound themes of commitment, personal transformation, and the lengths we will go for those we love. Readers will discover a tender yet gripping portrayal of two individuals willing to abandon everything they know for a chance at authentic happiness together. The stakes are high, the emotions are raw, and the story reminds us that sometimes the greatest risks yield the most meaningful rewards.
"This book represents my dream of capturing the raw beauty of love that demands everything," said Hill. "I wanted to show how two people can change each other in ways neither could have imagined, and how true connection is worth every sacrifice."
Published by Page Publishing, R.L. Hill's riveting work offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of love's transformative power. This novel will leave readers questioning what they would give up for their own happiness and reflecting on the courage required to choose love above all else.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Future Plans" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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