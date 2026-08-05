Recent Release, "Life's Little Curves: A Journal of Healing," from Page Publishing Author Mark Solomon, Explores One Man's Journey Through Profound Loss and Growth
Walnut Creek, CA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Solomon has completed a new book, "Life's Little Curves: A Journal of Healing" — a candid and reflective work in which he invites readers to join him on a profound journey of self-discovery and healing. Faced with the devastating loss of his oldest son and wife within a span of eighteen months, Solomon found that traditional forms of therapy did not fully meet his needs. Determined to forge his own path forward, he embarked on a personal writing practice that became a transformative process of emotional catharsis and spiritual restoration.
The author's background is seamlessly woven into the narrative, as Solomon shares his deeply personal experiences with honesty and vulnerability. "Life's Little Curves: A Journal of Healing" delves into the author's poignant reflections on grief, resilience, and the power of self-expression to navigate life's most challenging moments. Readers will discover an illuminating and insightful exploration of the human condition, uncovering profound truths about the capacity for growth and healing even in the face of unimaginable loss.
"This book is my journal and provided me with a method of going through a therapeutic process. It allows you to do it on your own, without anyone else around, and you can write whatever you want at any time," said author Mark Solomon.
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Solomon's stirring work offers readers a compassionate and practical guide to navigating their own journeys of healing. This powerful and spiritually rich memoir provides a heartfelt testament to the transformative power of self-expression and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this intimate and moving work can purchase "Life's Little Curves: A Journal of Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background is seamlessly woven into the narrative, as Solomon shares his deeply personal experiences with honesty and vulnerability. "Life's Little Curves: A Journal of Healing" delves into the author's poignant reflections on grief, resilience, and the power of self-expression to navigate life's most challenging moments. Readers will discover an illuminating and insightful exploration of the human condition, uncovering profound truths about the capacity for growth and healing even in the face of unimaginable loss.
"This book is my journal and provided me with a method of going through a therapeutic process. It allows you to do it on your own, without anyone else around, and you can write whatever you want at any time," said author Mark Solomon.
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Solomon's stirring work offers readers a compassionate and practical guide to navigating their own journeys of healing. This powerful and spiritually rich memoir provides a heartfelt testament to the transformative power of self-expression and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this intimate and moving work can purchase "Life's Little Curves: A Journal of Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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