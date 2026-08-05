Recent Release, "Me, MySelf, and 7," from Page Publishing Author Connor Hay, Explores the Profound Dialogue Between Mind, Spirit, and Inner Voice That Shaped Him
Katy, TX, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Connor Hay has completed a new book, titled, "Me, MySelf, and 7," a candid exploration of his lifelong conversation with an inner presence he calls 7—a voice that has accompanied him since childhood. The narrative weaves together his personal philosophies, religious convictions grounded in scientific perspective, and spiritual insights born from lived experience, spanning from his earliest memories through his departure from incarceration and beyond. This unflinching account examines the dual nature of consciousness, the tension between free will and circumstance, and the eternal questions that drive human existence.
Born in Houston, Texas in 1999, Connor Hay grew up navigating an internal landscape few could comprehend, learning to harness the voices only he could hear as tools for academic and athletic success. A college concussion became a turning point that would unravel his carefully constructed equilibrium, intensifying the internal dialogue until the boundary between vision and delusion blurred. His subsequent arrest and imprisonment became the crucible in which this manuscript emerged—a work born during the darkest chapter of his life, yet instrumental in his eventual recovery and healing.
"Me, MySelf, and 7" tackles humanity's most pressing philosophical and spiritual questions while refusing easy answers or comfortable dogma. The book challenges readers to question established beliefs, embrace the pursuit of genuine wisdom, and distinguish between opinion and truth. Through his confession laid bare on these pages, Hay invites readers into a transformative examination of consciousness, faith, mental illness, redemption, and the relentless search for the ultimate truth that might reconcile a fractured past.
"This book is my complete truth, my raw testimony," said the author. "I'm not asking anyone to believe me; I'm asking them to question everything, to seek real answers, and to understand that our inner voices, whatever they may be, can either destroy us or guide us toward genuine healing and wisdom."
Published by Page Publishing, Connor Hay's unflinching work offers readers an intimate window into the human struggle between light and darkness, sanity and transformation. His testimony demonstrates that even from profound tragedy and mental anguish, meaningful recovery and spiritual awakening remain possible.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Me, MySelf, and 7" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Houston, Texas in 1999, Connor Hay grew up navigating an internal landscape few could comprehend, learning to harness the voices only he could hear as tools for academic and athletic success. A college concussion became a turning point that would unravel his carefully constructed equilibrium, intensifying the internal dialogue until the boundary between vision and delusion blurred. His subsequent arrest and imprisonment became the crucible in which this manuscript emerged—a work born during the darkest chapter of his life, yet instrumental in his eventual recovery and healing.
"Me, MySelf, and 7" tackles humanity's most pressing philosophical and spiritual questions while refusing easy answers or comfortable dogma. The book challenges readers to question established beliefs, embrace the pursuit of genuine wisdom, and distinguish between opinion and truth. Through his confession laid bare on these pages, Hay invites readers into a transformative examination of consciousness, faith, mental illness, redemption, and the relentless search for the ultimate truth that might reconcile a fractured past.
"This book is my complete truth, my raw testimony," said the author. "I'm not asking anyone to believe me; I'm asking them to question everything, to seek real answers, and to understand that our inner voices, whatever they may be, can either destroy us or guide us toward genuine healing and wisdom."
Published by Page Publishing, Connor Hay's unflinching work offers readers an intimate window into the human struggle between light and darkness, sanity and transformation. His testimony demonstrates that even from profound tragedy and mental anguish, meaningful recovery and spiritual awakening remain possible.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Me, MySelf, and 7" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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