Recent Release, "Chance," from Page Publishing Author Lynn Chester, Follows a Marshal Confronting Violent Justice in the Unforgiving Old West
Wimberley, TX, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Chester has completed a new book, "Chance," a Western narrative that plunges readers into a tense showdown on the dusty streets of a frontier town. When Jake Summers emerges from the Bon Ton Saloon with vengeance on his mind, a marshal faces an inevitable clash that will test his resolve and reshape the balance of power in the community. The confrontation that follows becomes far more than a simple gunfight; it becomes a reckoning with the very nature of law and order in a lawless land.
Lynn Chester brings authentic perspective to his storytelling, drawing from a lifetime connected to the Western landscape. His background working ranches and spending decades in practical trades has honed an appreciation for the grit and determination that characterize frontier life. This experiential foundation infuses "Chance" with credible details and an unflinching portrayal of men bound by codes of honor and survival.
"Chance" explores the brutal realities of frontier justice and the ripple effects of violence through a community. Readers will discover how a single moment of gunfire can expose complicity, question loyalty, and demand accountability from those who witness tragedy. The novel examines whether mere survival constitutes justice, and what obligations those sworn to protect truly owe to those they serve. Through this gripping tale, Chester illuminates the moral complexity underlying the mythology of the American West.
"Writing 'Chance' allowed me to explore the human dimensions of frontier life beyond the romanticized legend," said Chester. "I wanted to examine how ordinary people respond when violence erupts, and what it means to enforce the law in a world where right and wrong often blur together."
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Chester's compelling work offers readers an unflinching examination of frontier morality. This novel challenges traditional Western mythology while delivering an authentic portrait of law, justice, and consequence.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Chance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Lynn Chester brings authentic perspective to his storytelling, drawing from a lifetime connected to the Western landscape. His background working ranches and spending decades in practical trades has honed an appreciation for the grit and determination that characterize frontier life. This experiential foundation infuses "Chance" with credible details and an unflinching portrayal of men bound by codes of honor and survival.
"Chance" explores the brutal realities of frontier justice and the ripple effects of violence through a community. Readers will discover how a single moment of gunfire can expose complicity, question loyalty, and demand accountability from those who witness tragedy. The novel examines whether mere survival constitutes justice, and what obligations those sworn to protect truly owe to those they serve. Through this gripping tale, Chester illuminates the moral complexity underlying the mythology of the American West.
"Writing 'Chance' allowed me to explore the human dimensions of frontier life beyond the romanticized legend," said Chester. "I wanted to examine how ordinary people respond when violence erupts, and what it means to enforce the law in a world where right and wrong often blur together."
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Chester's compelling work offers readers an unflinching examination of frontier morality. This novel challenges traditional Western mythology while delivering an authentic portrait of law, justice, and consequence.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Chance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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