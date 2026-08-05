Recent Release, "My Brokenness Is My Beauty," from Page Publishing Author Patricia Lockett-Hayes, Explores How Life's Wounds Become Sources of Spiritual Strength
Northampton, PA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Lockett-Hayes has completed a new book, "My Brokenness Is My Beauty," a faith-filled meditation on transformation that invites readers to reconsider their most painful experiences as gateways to grace. Through candid reflection, she traces her own journey from despair through dark valleys to a place of healing and peace, discovering that true restoration comes only through surrendering to divine love. This work speaks directly to anyone who has questioned whether their suffering holds any purpose or meaning.
Her warmth and genuine compassion have long drawn people to Patricia, who is known for her ability to see the sacred in others and encourage them toward wholeness. As someone deeply rooted in her faith and family, she brings an authenticity to her writing that resonates because it comes from lived experience. Her message is not theoretical but tested—refined through years of personal struggle and spiritual awakening.
"My Brokenness Is My Beauty" addresses the universal human experience of brokenness while offering an uncompromising spiritual truth: Jesus Christ alone provides the healing every wounded heart desperately seeks. Readers will discover that their darkest moments need not define them, that embracing their brokenness with faith opens doors to unexpected beauty, and that the God who created them stands ready to restore them completely. This book becomes a companion for anyone learning to trust again after heartbreak.
"I wanted to write this book to remind everyone who reads it that no matter what their brokenness looks like, they can overcome it by embracing it and knowing they are beautiful because God, our Creator, says so," said the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Lockett-Hayes's stirring work offers readers a transformative lens through which to view their suffering and emerge with renewed hope and spiritual clarity. Her message speaks to the deepest human need: to be known, loved, and healed.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "My Brokenness Is My Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Her warmth and genuine compassion have long drawn people to Patricia, who is known for her ability to see the sacred in others and encourage them toward wholeness. As someone deeply rooted in her faith and family, she brings an authenticity to her writing that resonates because it comes from lived experience. Her message is not theoretical but tested—refined through years of personal struggle and spiritual awakening.
"My Brokenness Is My Beauty" addresses the universal human experience of brokenness while offering an uncompromising spiritual truth: Jesus Christ alone provides the healing every wounded heart desperately seeks. Readers will discover that their darkest moments need not define them, that embracing their brokenness with faith opens doors to unexpected beauty, and that the God who created them stands ready to restore them completely. This book becomes a companion for anyone learning to trust again after heartbreak.
"I wanted to write this book to remind everyone who reads it that no matter what their brokenness looks like, they can overcome it by embracing it and knowing they are beautiful because God, our Creator, says so," said the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Lockett-Hayes's stirring work offers readers a transformative lens through which to view their suffering and emerge with renewed hope and spiritual clarity. Her message speaks to the deepest human need: to be known, loved, and healed.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "My Brokenness Is My Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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