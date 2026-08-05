Behavioral Expert and Author Tyrrea L. Graves Releases Powerful Debut Novel Exploring the Hidden Ways Childhood Experiences Shape Adult Relationships
Unspoken Truths: Marriage, Power, Secrets, and Survival blends behavioral science with compelling storytelling to inspire healing, self-reflection, and meaningful conversations.
Newark, DE, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Behavioral Expert, Board Certified Behavior Analyst, author, and speaker Tyrrea L. Graves announces the release of her debut novel, Unspoken Truths: Marriage, Power, Secrets, and Survival—a compelling story exploring how childhood experiences quietly shape the way we love, live, communicate, and heal.
Set against the backdrop of politics, faith, family, and friendship, Unspoken Truths follows three accomplished women—Zuri, Traci, and Amara—whose seemingly successful lives begin to unravel as long-buried secrets, betrayal, and unresolved childhood wounds compel them to confront painful truths about themselves and those they love. As each woman struggles to reclaim her voice, readers are invited to reflect on their own stories and the invisible experiences that continue to shape adulthood.
With more than 20 years of experience as a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst and Special Education leader, Graves has dedicated her career to helping children, families, and educators better understand behavior and emotional development. As Founder and CEO of Autistic Angels Behavioral Health, LLC, she has seen firsthand how early life experiences shape relationships, communication, self-worth, and decision-making well into adulthood. These observations inspired Unspoken Truths.
"I've spent more than two decades helping people understand behavior. Today, my mission is to help people understand themselves," said Graves. "I wrote Unspoken Truths because I believe stories have the power to help people see themselves in ways facts alone often cannot. My hope is that readers will not only become invested in these characters' lives but also recognize the hidden patterns that influence their own relationships, start meaningful conversations, and discover that healing often begins when we find the courage to speak our truth."
More than a novel about marriage, power, and secrets, Unspoken Truths invites readers to examine the experiences that shape us, challenge generational cycles, and embrace the possibility of healing. Through behavioral science and powerful storytelling, Graves encourages readers to move beyond silence toward greater self-awareness, resilience, and hope.
Unspoken Truths: Marriage, Power, Secrets, and Survival is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play Books, Walmart, and other major booksellers. Readers can also visit TheUnspokenTruthBook.com to learn more about the novel, upcoming events, and Tyrrea Graves.
About Tyrrea L. Graves
Tyrrea L. Graves is a Behavioral Expert, Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, Special Education leader, author, speaker, and Founder & CEO of Autistic Angels Behavioral Health, LLC. With more than two decades of experience in behavioral science and education, she is passionate about helping people understand how childhood experiences shape the way we love, live, and heal. Unspoken Truths: Marriage, Power, Secrets, and Survival is her debut novel.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that manages the complexities of publishing its authors' books, including distribution through the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics such as eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and more. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to set aside these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com
Set against the backdrop of politics, faith, family, and friendship, Unspoken Truths follows three accomplished women—Zuri, Traci, and Amara—whose seemingly successful lives begin to unravel as long-buried secrets, betrayal, and unresolved childhood wounds compel them to confront painful truths about themselves and those they love. As each woman struggles to reclaim her voice, readers are invited to reflect on their own stories and the invisible experiences that continue to shape adulthood.
With more than 20 years of experience as a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst and Special Education leader, Graves has dedicated her career to helping children, families, and educators better understand behavior and emotional development. As Founder and CEO of Autistic Angels Behavioral Health, LLC, she has seen firsthand how early life experiences shape relationships, communication, self-worth, and decision-making well into adulthood. These observations inspired Unspoken Truths.
"I've spent more than two decades helping people understand behavior. Today, my mission is to help people understand themselves," said Graves. "I wrote Unspoken Truths because I believe stories have the power to help people see themselves in ways facts alone often cannot. My hope is that readers will not only become invested in these characters' lives but also recognize the hidden patterns that influence their own relationships, start meaningful conversations, and discover that healing often begins when we find the courage to speak our truth."
More than a novel about marriage, power, and secrets, Unspoken Truths invites readers to examine the experiences that shape us, challenge generational cycles, and embrace the possibility of healing. Through behavioral science and powerful storytelling, Graves encourages readers to move beyond silence toward greater self-awareness, resilience, and hope.
Unspoken Truths: Marriage, Power, Secrets, and Survival is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play Books, Walmart, and other major booksellers. Readers can also visit TheUnspokenTruthBook.com to learn more about the novel, upcoming events, and Tyrrea Graves.
About Tyrrea L. Graves
Tyrrea L. Graves is a Behavioral Expert, Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, Special Education leader, author, speaker, and Founder & CEO of Autistic Angels Behavioral Health, LLC. With more than two decades of experience in behavioral science and education, she is passionate about helping people understand how childhood experiences shape the way we love, live, and heal. Unspoken Truths: Marriage, Power, Secrets, and Survival is her debut novel.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that manages the complexities of publishing its authors' books, including distribution through the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics such as eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and more. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to set aside these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com
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