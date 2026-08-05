Recent Release, "New Union," from Page Publishing Author J. E. Murdoff, Explores a World Where Humanity's Reign Has Ended and Ancient Darkness Reclaims Dominion
Bismarck, ND, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. E. Murdoff has completed a new book, "New Union": The Night the Day Died, a visceral tale of two brothers trapped in an unrelenting nightmare spanning over a decade. Tommy and Earl have dedicated themselves to liberating humanity from the catastrophic night when creatures of legend seized control of the world. Now, as the brothers wage their desperate struggle against Dracula, Lycaon, Dipple the zombie king, and a mysterious figure known only as the Original, the fate of civilization hangs by a thread.
The author drew inspiration from a lifetime of fascination with classic monster mythology and dark storytelling. Growing up in Fargo, North Dakota, Murdoff spent formative years watching Universal monster films with his mother and developed a profound appreciation for filmmakers like John Carpenter and George Romero—visionaries who understood that true horror demands psychological depth and existential weight. His philosophy has always been that superheroes and heroes themselves must be realistic, gritty, and intellectually challenging. Beginning with short stories in high school, Murdoff has honed his craft into something raw and unflinching.
"New Union" by J. E. Murdoff plunges readers into an apocalyptic landscape where the old order has crumbled and primal forces reign supreme. The narrative explores themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and humanity's capacity to resist even when defeat seems inevitable. What readers will discover is not merely a battle between good and evil, but a profound examination of what it means to fight for something worth saving when the world itself has become unrecognizable. The stakes are absolute, and the price of victory—should it even be possible—may demand everything.
"Writing 'New Union' allowed me to merge my lifelong love of monster mythology with contemporary storytelling," said Murdoff. "I wanted to create something that honored the films and creators who inspired me while pushing toward a narrative that would challenge readers to contemplate the fragility of our world."
Published by Page Publishing, J. E. Murdoff's enthralling work offers readers an unforgettable descent into darkness and defiance. This novel will haunt and provoke audiences long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "New Union" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author drew inspiration from a lifetime of fascination with classic monster mythology and dark storytelling. Growing up in Fargo, North Dakota, Murdoff spent formative years watching Universal monster films with his mother and developed a profound appreciation for filmmakers like John Carpenter and George Romero—visionaries who understood that true horror demands psychological depth and existential weight. His philosophy has always been that superheroes and heroes themselves must be realistic, gritty, and intellectually challenging. Beginning with short stories in high school, Murdoff has honed his craft into something raw and unflinching.
"New Union" by J. E. Murdoff plunges readers into an apocalyptic landscape where the old order has crumbled and primal forces reign supreme. The narrative explores themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and humanity's capacity to resist even when defeat seems inevitable. What readers will discover is not merely a battle between good and evil, but a profound examination of what it means to fight for something worth saving when the world itself has become unrecognizable. The stakes are absolute, and the price of victory—should it even be possible—may demand everything.
"Writing 'New Union' allowed me to merge my lifelong love of monster mythology with contemporary storytelling," said Murdoff. "I wanted to create something that honored the films and creators who inspired me while pushing toward a narrative that would challenge readers to contemplate the fragility of our world."
Published by Page Publishing, J. E. Murdoff's enthralling work offers readers an unforgettable descent into darkness and defiance. This novel will haunt and provoke audiences long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "New Union" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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