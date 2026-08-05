Recent Release, "Bubby and Ms. Zazzle," from Page Publishing Author William Jackson Taylor, Tells the Heartwarming Story of Two Unlikely Animal Companions
Paw Paw, WV, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William Jackson Taylor has completed a new book, "Bubby and Ms. Zazzle," a charming children's tale centered on the unexpected friendship between Bubby, a ferret, and Ms. Zazzle, a cat. These two creatures, despite their contrasting personalities and natural instincts, discover that companionship knows no boundaries. The narrative unfolds as readers witness how these very different pets navigate their shared world, learning valuable lessons about acceptance and connection along the way.
Drawing from his extensive background in education and service, William Jackson Taylor brings a unique perspective to children's literature. As a high school history teacher in Paw Paw, West Virginia, he has spent years engaging young minds and understanding what resonates with them. His prior service in the United States Air Force, work within the Federal Prison System, and tenure as a small town Police Chief have provided him with rich life experiences that inform his storytelling. Armed with both a Bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and a Master's degree in Teaching from Jones International University, Taylor approaches his craft with educational insight and genuine care for his audience.
In "Bubby and Ms. Zazzle," readers will discover themes of unlikely friendship, tolerance, and the joy that emerges when we look beyond surface differences. The story celebrates the special bond between two pets who share a home and ultimately share their hearts with one another. Through their gentle adventures, young readers will find inspiration to embrace those around them, no matter how different they may seem. This uplifting tale reminds us that the sweetest friendships often blossom in the most unexpected places.
"I wanted to create a story that reflects the genuine relationship I witness every day between my own pets," said Taylor. "Their friendship taught me that love and companionship transcend all boundaries, and I hope young readers will carry that message with them."
Published by Page Publishing, William Jackson Taylor's wholesome work with brilliant illustrations by Jim Corley offers children an engaging exploration of friendship and acceptance. This delightful story will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature that celebrates diversity and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Bubby and Ms. Zazzle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from his extensive background in education and service, William Jackson Taylor brings a unique perspective to children's literature. As a high school history teacher in Paw Paw, West Virginia, he has spent years engaging young minds and understanding what resonates with them. His prior service in the United States Air Force, work within the Federal Prison System, and tenure as a small town Police Chief have provided him with rich life experiences that inform his storytelling. Armed with both a Bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and a Master's degree in Teaching from Jones International University, Taylor approaches his craft with educational insight and genuine care for his audience.
In "Bubby and Ms. Zazzle," readers will discover themes of unlikely friendship, tolerance, and the joy that emerges when we look beyond surface differences. The story celebrates the special bond between two pets who share a home and ultimately share their hearts with one another. Through their gentle adventures, young readers will find inspiration to embrace those around them, no matter how different they may seem. This uplifting tale reminds us that the sweetest friendships often blossom in the most unexpected places.
"I wanted to create a story that reflects the genuine relationship I witness every day between my own pets," said Taylor. "Their friendship taught me that love and companionship transcend all boundaries, and I hope young readers will carry that message with them."
Published by Page Publishing, William Jackson Taylor's wholesome work with brilliant illustrations by Jim Corley offers children an engaging exploration of friendship and acceptance. This delightful story will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature that celebrates diversity and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Bubby and Ms. Zazzle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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