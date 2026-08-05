Recent Release, "Murder Was Trivial," from Page Publishing Author David Schwinger, Delivers a Gripping Whodunit About a Trivia Host's Murder
Wimauma, FL, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Schwinger has completed his latest book, "Murder Was Trivial": An Amy Bell Mystery, a compelling investigation into the fatal shooting of Bruce Santori, a trivia contest host at a New Jersey restaurant. When the charismatic but rule-enforcing host is found dead while walking to his bank job, what initially appears to be a revenge killing by an angry player quickly unravels into something far more complex. As weeks pass with the police making little headway, restaurant owner enlists the services of smart, supersleuth Amy Bell to untangle the mystery.
Schwinger's background as a mathematics educator at City College of New York informs his meticulous, puzzle-like approach to mystery construction. His wife Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student, inspired both his career change into fiction writing and the very character of Amy Bell herself. With nineteen Amy Bell mysteries now published, Schwinger has honed his craft into an engaging exploration of human nature and hidden secrets lurking beneath ordinary lives.
In "Murder Was Trivial," readers will discover why the obvious motive—a scorned trivia player seeking revenge—rings hollow. As Amy digs deeper into Bruce's life, she uncovers competing theories, each seeming weaker than the last. The investigation becomes an intellectual puzzle where the detective must identify what crucial element she's overlooked. This riveting mystery challenges readers to piece together clues alongside Amy, exploring how revenge, jealousy, and hidden relationships can intersect in unexpected ways.
"Amy Bell has become my vehicle for exploring the darkest corners of human motivation," said Schwinger. "In this mystery, I wanted to show how our assumptions about motive can lead us astray, and how real detective work requires questioning everything we think we know."
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger's ingenious work offers readers an engaging cerebral puzzle wrapped in an enthralling narrative. Mystery enthusiasts will find themselves captivated by both the whodunit itself and the brilliant detective at its heart.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Murder Was Trivial" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Schwinger's background as a mathematics educator at City College of New York informs his meticulous, puzzle-like approach to mystery construction. His wife Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student, inspired both his career change into fiction writing and the very character of Amy Bell herself. With nineteen Amy Bell mysteries now published, Schwinger has honed his craft into an engaging exploration of human nature and hidden secrets lurking beneath ordinary lives.
In "Murder Was Trivial," readers will discover why the obvious motive—a scorned trivia player seeking revenge—rings hollow. As Amy digs deeper into Bruce's life, she uncovers competing theories, each seeming weaker than the last. The investigation becomes an intellectual puzzle where the detective must identify what crucial element she's overlooked. This riveting mystery challenges readers to piece together clues alongside Amy, exploring how revenge, jealousy, and hidden relationships can intersect in unexpected ways.
"Amy Bell has become my vehicle for exploring the darkest corners of human motivation," said Schwinger. "In this mystery, I wanted to show how our assumptions about motive can lead us astray, and how real detective work requires questioning everything we think we know."
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger's ingenious work offers readers an engaging cerebral puzzle wrapped in an enthralling narrative. Mystery enthusiasts will find themselves captivated by both the whodunit itself and the brilliant detective at its heart.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Murder Was Trivial" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories