Recent Release, "The Cardinal's Song," from Page Publishing Author J.D. Gould, Explores Love and Redemption Amid Danger and Purpose
Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.D. Gould has completed a new book, "The Cardinal's Song," a narrative woven with threads of profound connection and personal transformation. The story centers on a woman whose life is enriched by music and her deeply felt longing for family, paired with a man burdened by guarded anger yet driven by ambition to achieve. When fate brings them together despite formidable obstacles, their bond becomes the catalyst for meaningful service to those in need, and they find unexpected fulfillment dressed in military green.
Gould's journey to publication reflects a lifetime devoted to creative expression. For many years, she has crafted poetry, song lyrics, and prose both for personal satisfaction and professional application. Now retired from her career, she has rekindled one of her earliest passions: writing. Drawing from manuscripts completed over two decades ago, she brings these stories to life with the wisdom and perspective that only time can provide, believing deeply that each moment offers an opportunity to offer kindness to those we encounter.
In "The Cardinal's Song," readers will discover far more than a romance between two wounded souls. As the protagonists learn the true meaning of love and generosity, they become targets for dangerous individuals—criminals and malevolent forces seeking financial gain and protection for their schemes. Through it all, the Cardinal watches over them, a guiding presence offering wisdom and protection. The novel explores themes of redemption, belonging, and the transformative power of genuine human connection, while delivering a suspenseful narrative that tests both the protagonists' resolve and their commitment to each other.
"Writing allows me to explore the complexities of human emotion and connection," said author J.D. Gould. "In 'The Cardinal's Song,' I wanted to show how love can emerge even in the darkest circumstances, and how purpose can be discovered through service to others."
Published by Page Publishing, J.D. Gould's evocative work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of love, danger, and spiritual guidance. This novel reminds us that even in our most vulnerable moments, redemption and belonging are within reach.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Cardinal's Song" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Gould's journey to publication reflects a lifetime devoted to creative expression. For many years, she has crafted poetry, song lyrics, and prose both for personal satisfaction and professional application. Now retired from her career, she has rekindled one of her earliest passions: writing. Drawing from manuscripts completed over two decades ago, she brings these stories to life with the wisdom and perspective that only time can provide, believing deeply that each moment offers an opportunity to offer kindness to those we encounter.
In "The Cardinal's Song," readers will discover far more than a romance between two wounded souls. As the protagonists learn the true meaning of love and generosity, they become targets for dangerous individuals—criminals and malevolent forces seeking financial gain and protection for their schemes. Through it all, the Cardinal watches over them, a guiding presence offering wisdom and protection. The novel explores themes of redemption, belonging, and the transformative power of genuine human connection, while delivering a suspenseful narrative that tests both the protagonists' resolve and their commitment to each other.
"Writing allows me to explore the complexities of human emotion and connection," said author J.D. Gould. "In 'The Cardinal's Song,' I wanted to show how love can emerge even in the darkest circumstances, and how purpose can be discovered through service to others."
Published by Page Publishing, J.D. Gould's evocative work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of love, danger, and spiritual guidance. This novel reminds us that even in our most vulnerable moments, redemption and belonging are within reach.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Cardinal's Song" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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