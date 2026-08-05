Recent Release, "The Delamar Incident," from Page Publishing Author Stephen Yoham, Presents a High-Stakes Thriller of Presidential Crisis and Catastrophe
Mineral Bluff, GA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Yoham has completed a new book, "The Delamar Incident," a gripping narrative centered on President James Nelson Weber's desperate race against time. Faced with credible intelligence of imminent nuclear attacks on American soil, the president confronts an agonizing dilemma: launch preemptive strikes using classified space-based weapons and expose the nation's most guarded technological advantage to the world, or risk unprecedented devastation by waiting for absolute proof. With only days to act and the stakes measured in millions of lives, Weber must navigate treacherous political and military waters while grappling with the terrifying possibility that his decision could ignite a global conflict that might otherwise never occur.
An accomplished novelist with a passion for adventure and exploration, Yoham draws on decades of diverse experiences—from skydiving and hang gliding to sailing and long-distance bicycling—to craft narratives that pulse with authentic tension and real-world complexity. His background brings credibility and texture to the high-stakes scenarios he creates, allowing readers to inhabit worlds that feel both grounded and cinematic. With five previous novels to his credit, including Operation Ghost Flight and Project Firefly, Yoham has honed his craft through years of disciplined writing in his North Georgia home, where he continues to explore themes of courage, consequence, and impossible choices.
"The Delamar Incident" escalates from political crisis to personal tragedy when Marine One is shot down over Southern Nevada and President Weber, along with his wife and daughter, are kidnapped. Secret Service Agent H. Hunter Mahoy, already tasked with an nearly impossible classified mission to gather proof of the nuclear threat, now faces an exponentially more daunting challenge: rescue the presidential family and prevent nuclear war within less than a week. As Mahoy pursues his dual objectives across hostile terrain, readers will discover a riveting exploration of duty versus family, national interest versus individual morality, and the razor-thin line separating heroism from catastrophe. The novel forces confrontation with profound questions about leadership, sacrifice, and the price of security in an unpredictable world.
"Writing 'The Delamar Incident' allowed me to explore the impossible choices leaders face when protecting a nation," said Yoham. "I wanted readers to experience the tension, fear, and determination of characters caught between duty and conscience, where every decision carries world-altering consequences."
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Yoham's action-packed work delivers pulse-pounding entertainment while exploring the moral complexities of power and responsibility. Readers will find themselves unable to put this book down as suspense builds toward a climactic confrontation that tests the limits of courage and resolve.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Delamar Incident" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
An accomplished novelist with a passion for adventure and exploration, Yoham draws on decades of diverse experiences—from skydiving and hang gliding to sailing and long-distance bicycling—to craft narratives that pulse with authentic tension and real-world complexity. His background brings credibility and texture to the high-stakes scenarios he creates, allowing readers to inhabit worlds that feel both grounded and cinematic. With five previous novels to his credit, including Operation Ghost Flight and Project Firefly, Yoham has honed his craft through years of disciplined writing in his North Georgia home, where he continues to explore themes of courage, consequence, and impossible choices.
"The Delamar Incident" escalates from political crisis to personal tragedy when Marine One is shot down over Southern Nevada and President Weber, along with his wife and daughter, are kidnapped. Secret Service Agent H. Hunter Mahoy, already tasked with an nearly impossible classified mission to gather proof of the nuclear threat, now faces an exponentially more daunting challenge: rescue the presidential family and prevent nuclear war within less than a week. As Mahoy pursues his dual objectives across hostile terrain, readers will discover a riveting exploration of duty versus family, national interest versus individual morality, and the razor-thin line separating heroism from catastrophe. The novel forces confrontation with profound questions about leadership, sacrifice, and the price of security in an unpredictable world.
"Writing 'The Delamar Incident' allowed me to explore the impossible choices leaders face when protecting a nation," said Yoham. "I wanted readers to experience the tension, fear, and determination of characters caught between duty and conscience, where every decision carries world-altering consequences."
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Yoham's action-packed work delivers pulse-pounding entertainment while exploring the moral complexities of power and responsibility. Readers will find themselves unable to put this book down as suspense builds toward a climactic confrontation that tests the limits of courage and resolve.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Delamar Incident" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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