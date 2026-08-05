Recent Release, "Unrequited," from Abram Hollows Speaks to Those Who Have Felt Like Strangers in Their Own World
Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Abram Hollows has completed a new book, titled, "Unrequited: Ponders Reflections Poetry Perceptions," a collection of profound meditations for the dreamers, outcasts, and seekers who have ever sensed they do not belong. Alongside artwork from Lovanna Belle Amé, this collection uses lyrical verse and introspective imagery to address those who feel like aliens on earth—the sojourners of the soul who have journeyed far and landed in unfamiliar territory. The poems serve as a beacon for anyone who has experienced the ache of one-sided affection, isolation, or the yearning to find their place in an indifferent universe.
Born in Springfield, Missouri, Hollows discovered his voice through storytelling in rural landscapes before enlisting in the US Navy, where his horizons expanded across Europe and the Mediterranean. His service in Naples, Italy, and subsequent tours enriched his perspective, filling his creative well with stories gathered from distant lands. Now stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, he continues to craft verses that blend lived experience with cosmic wonder, drawing from both the physical world and the boundless realm of imagination.
"Unrequited" invites readers into a landscape of emotional honesty where existential questions meet heartfelt revelation. Hollows explores themes of belonging, yearning, and the resilience required to burn brightly despite feeling unseen. Readers will discover that their sense of alienation becomes a source of strength rather than shame, and that the void itself holds beauty and purpose. This is a testament to transformation; a reminder that we are meant to shine like shooting stars until called home.
"Through these poems, I hope readers find solace in knowing their feelings are valid and their isolation temporary," said the author. "We are all searching for connection, and sometimes that search itself is the greatest adventure."
Published by Page Publishing, this reflective work offers solace and recognition to those who feel like outsiders. It transforms loneliness into a vehicle for deeper self-understanding and spiritual awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this transcendent work can purchase "Unrequited" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Springfield, Missouri, Hollows discovered his voice through storytelling in rural landscapes before enlisting in the US Navy, where his horizons expanded across Europe and the Mediterranean. His service in Naples, Italy, and subsequent tours enriched his perspective, filling his creative well with stories gathered from distant lands. Now stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, he continues to craft verses that blend lived experience with cosmic wonder, drawing from both the physical world and the boundless realm of imagination.
"Unrequited" invites readers into a landscape of emotional honesty where existential questions meet heartfelt revelation. Hollows explores themes of belonging, yearning, and the resilience required to burn brightly despite feeling unseen. Readers will discover that their sense of alienation becomes a source of strength rather than shame, and that the void itself holds beauty and purpose. This is a testament to transformation; a reminder that we are meant to shine like shooting stars until called home.
"Through these poems, I hope readers find solace in knowing their feelings are valid and their isolation temporary," said the author. "We are all searching for connection, and sometimes that search itself is the greatest adventure."
Published by Page Publishing, this reflective work offers solace and recognition to those who feel like outsiders. It transforms loneliness into a vehicle for deeper self-understanding and spiritual awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this transcendent work can purchase "Unrequited" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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www.pagepublishing.com
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