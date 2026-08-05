Recent Release, "Escape to Puerto Rico," from Page Publishing Author Michael Beechem MSW, PhD, Explores One Man's Desperate Reinvention After Losing Everything
Vero Beach, FL, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Beechem MSW, PhD has completed a new book titled "Escape to Puerto Rico," which follows Dr. Patrick Greenberg, a man whose existence has been fractured by successive tragedies. From the loss of his parents in a devastating accident to the betrayal of unscrupulous mentors, Greenberg faces rejection at nearly every turn—denied academic advancement, framed by a corrupt bank president, and imprisoned for crimes he did not commit. In his darkest hour, he makes an extraordinary choice: using the dark web to assume a new identity and flee to Puerto Rico, leaving behind the ashes of his former life.
The novel draws deeply from Beechem's own experiences living in Puerto Rico during two distinct periods of his life. Early in his career, he studied at the San German campus of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, and twenty years later, he returned as director of a housing initiative serving low- and moderate-income families. These immersive periods gave him intimate knowledge of Puerto Rican culture, its people, and the resilient spirit that defines island communities. As an accomplished psychotherapist, university administrator, and director of mental health services across South Texas, Beechem brings sophisticated psychological insight to his characterization of Greenberg's internal struggles.
In "Escape to Puerto Rico," readers will discover a narrative that examines redemption through transformation. As Greenberg becomes absorbed in the warmth of his adopted home he faces a profound reckoning: Can he shed his destructive patterns and embrace the meaningful existence that has eluded him, or will the consequences of his past consume him? The novel poses these haunting questions while painting a vivid portrait of Puerto Rico and its inhabitants, creating a captivating backdrop for an antihero's struggle toward genuine change.
From the author: "Through Patrick's journey, I wanted to explore whether human beings can truly transform when given a second chance. My years in Puerto Rico taught me that redemption is possible when we open ourselves to new perspectives and the authentic connections that come through cultural immersion."
Published by Page Publishing, this gripping work offers readers an unflinching examination of loss, reinvention, and the possibility of meaningful transformation. This compelling novel resonates with anyone who has contemplated escape and wondered whether starting over could lead to genuine fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Escape to Puerto Rico" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The novel draws deeply from Beechem's own experiences living in Puerto Rico during two distinct periods of his life. Early in his career, he studied at the San German campus of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, and twenty years later, he returned as director of a housing initiative serving low- and moderate-income families. These immersive periods gave him intimate knowledge of Puerto Rican culture, its people, and the resilient spirit that defines island communities. As an accomplished psychotherapist, university administrator, and director of mental health services across South Texas, Beechem brings sophisticated psychological insight to his characterization of Greenberg's internal struggles.
In "Escape to Puerto Rico," readers will discover a narrative that examines redemption through transformation. As Greenberg becomes absorbed in the warmth of his adopted home he faces a profound reckoning: Can he shed his destructive patterns and embrace the meaningful existence that has eluded him, or will the consequences of his past consume him? The novel poses these haunting questions while painting a vivid portrait of Puerto Rico and its inhabitants, creating a captivating backdrop for an antihero's struggle toward genuine change.
From the author: "Through Patrick's journey, I wanted to explore whether human beings can truly transform when given a second chance. My years in Puerto Rico taught me that redemption is possible when we open ourselves to new perspectives and the authentic connections that come through cultural immersion."
Published by Page Publishing, this gripping work offers readers an unflinching examination of loss, reinvention, and the possibility of meaningful transformation. This compelling novel resonates with anyone who has contemplated escape and wondered whether starting over could lead to genuine fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Escape to Puerto Rico" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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