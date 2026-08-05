Recent Release, "Food the Great AmeriCON," from Page Publishing Author R. Angelo D, Explores Nutrition, Animal Welfare, & Environmental Health Through an Accessible Lens
Boston, MA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R. Angelo D has completed a new book, "Food the Great AmeriCON," driven by a profound concern about the disconnect between what Americans consume daily and the documented health consequences of modern food systems. The work presents the author's perspective on what dedicated nonprofit scientists and physicians have been attempting to communicate for years: that the choices we make at our tables have far-reaching implications for our bodies, our animals, and our planet. Rather than approaching this weighty subject with academic density, D employs humor and accessible language to invite readers into a conversation about these interconnected issues, making complex information both digestible and entertaining.
The author brings a distinctive credibility to this endeavor. A veteran who served his country with the Air Force Strategic Air Command as a nuclear weapons specialist, R. Angelo D brings the same commitment to national stewardship to civilian life. Now in his eighties, he has witnessed tremendous societal changes and brings a reflective, hard-earned perspective to contemporary challenges. His background in Boston's public school system, combined with decades of observing cultural shifts, informs his urgent appeal for unity and careful consideration of evidence on all sides of critical debates.
"Food the Great AmeriCON" confronts readers with three interconnected themes—food, animals, and planetary health—and asks them to reconsider narratives they may have accepted without question. The stakes are personal, national, and existential. Through this work, readers will discover why one thoughtful citizen felt compelled to add his voice to those of caring professionals, and how individual choices, multiplied across a nation, might catalyze meaningful transformation. D's central thesis rings throughout: unity and willingness to examine evidence from multiple perspectives remain America's greatest strength.
From the author, "I tried my best to reach past your taste buds and nourish your heart. As a frustrated student of the caring scientists trying to break through the noise, I knew I had to try, had to throw my three punches, and hope that one would strike true and awaken something in all of us."
Published by Page Publishing, this enlightening work equips readers with perspective on matters affecting their daily lives and long-term wellbeing. This book serves as a call to unity and thoughtful dialogue during polarized times.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Food the Great AmeriCON" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings a distinctive credibility to this endeavor. A veteran who served his country with the Air Force Strategic Air Command as a nuclear weapons specialist, R. Angelo D brings the same commitment to national stewardship to civilian life. Now in his eighties, he has witnessed tremendous societal changes and brings a reflective, hard-earned perspective to contemporary challenges. His background in Boston's public school system, combined with decades of observing cultural shifts, informs his urgent appeal for unity and careful consideration of evidence on all sides of critical debates.
"Food the Great AmeriCON" confronts readers with three interconnected themes—food, animals, and planetary health—and asks them to reconsider narratives they may have accepted without question. The stakes are personal, national, and existential. Through this work, readers will discover why one thoughtful citizen felt compelled to add his voice to those of caring professionals, and how individual choices, multiplied across a nation, might catalyze meaningful transformation. D's central thesis rings throughout: unity and willingness to examine evidence from multiple perspectives remain America's greatest strength.
From the author, "I tried my best to reach past your taste buds and nourish your heart. As a frustrated student of the caring scientists trying to break through the noise, I knew I had to try, had to throw my three punches, and hope that one would strike true and awaken something in all of us."
Published by Page Publishing, this enlightening work equips readers with perspective on matters affecting their daily lives and long-term wellbeing. This book serves as a call to unity and thoughtful dialogue during polarized times.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Food the Great AmeriCON" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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