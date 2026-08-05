Recent Release, "A Journey to Shackles...," by Wykenna S.c. Vailor, Reveals How Faith Transforms Devastating Hardships Into Triumphant Testimony
Upper Marboro, MD, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wykenna S.C. Vailor, MHS has completed a new book, "A Journey to Shackles, THEN Freedom!" that stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. This inspirational memoir unveils some of life's most formidable trials—experiences with the potential to crush, devour, or destroy from within. Yet through each challenge, the author traces God's unwavering presence and redemptive power, offering readers a window into transformation that transcends ordinary recovery narratives.
A lifetime resident of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, Vailor has devoted nearly three decades to empowering individuals in various stages of life transformation. Her work spans those wrestling with substance use disorder, individuals touched by HIV/AIDS, and people navigating re-entry into society. Holding a graduate degree in human services, she is licensed as a certified associate alcohol and drug counselor through the Maryland Department of Health, Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists, and trained as a recovery coach through the DC Department of Behavioral Health. As an ordained and licensed leader, her spiritual calling converges seamlessly with her professional mission to sow hope.
“A Journey to Shackles, THEN Freedom!” invites readers into authentic encounters with devastation and divine intervention. Whether you stand shaken in your faith, possess an unshakeable conviction in God's reality, or simply seek uplifting reading, this memoir delivers profound testimony to His boundless love, grace, mercy, and transcendent power. With names changed to protect privacy, the narrative remains candid and reflective, illuminating how hope emerges even from life's darkest chapters.
"This journey through my experiences became essential to share," said the author. "If someone can discover hope and faith or if it can be restored to see beyond the hurt, the mess and the struggle.....mission accomplished!"
Published by Page Publishing, Vailor’s courageous work offers readers a lifeline of encouragement and spiritual renewal. Her testimony demonstrates that no circumstance lies beyond God's redemptive reach.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "A Journey to Shackles, THEN Freedom!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A lifetime resident of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, Vailor has devoted nearly three decades to empowering individuals in various stages of life transformation. Her work spans those wrestling with substance use disorder, individuals touched by HIV/AIDS, and people navigating re-entry into society. Holding a graduate degree in human services, she is licensed as a certified associate alcohol and drug counselor through the Maryland Department of Health, Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists, and trained as a recovery coach through the DC Department of Behavioral Health. As an ordained and licensed leader, her spiritual calling converges seamlessly with her professional mission to sow hope.
“A Journey to Shackles, THEN Freedom!” invites readers into authentic encounters with devastation and divine intervention. Whether you stand shaken in your faith, possess an unshakeable conviction in God's reality, or simply seek uplifting reading, this memoir delivers profound testimony to His boundless love, grace, mercy, and transcendent power. With names changed to protect privacy, the narrative remains candid and reflective, illuminating how hope emerges even from life's darkest chapters.
"This journey through my experiences became essential to share," said the author. "If someone can discover hope and faith or if it can be restored to see beyond the hurt, the mess and the struggle.....mission accomplished!"
Published by Page Publishing, Vailor’s courageous work offers readers a lifeline of encouragement and spiritual renewal. Her testimony demonstrates that no circumstance lies beyond God's redemptive reach.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "A Journey to Shackles, THEN Freedom!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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