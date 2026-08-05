Recent Release, "West of the River Odra," from Page Publishing Author Teresa Glośnicka, Offers Intimate Memories of Postwar Poland with Lyrical Precision
New Canaan, CT, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Glośnicka has completed a new book capturing the essence of life in two Lower Silesian towns during the postwar era. Through autobiographical essays, she paints vivid scenes of childhood in Swieradow-Zdroj and later years in Lwowek Slaski, inviting readers into a world where berry-scented forests, rose-filled parks, and snowy hillsides come alive with sensory detail. The narrative unfolds like a series of cherished photographs, each memory a testament to the simple joys that shaped an entire generation.
Born in Poland in 1953 as the youngest of four children in a devout Catholic family, Glośnicka spent her formative years in the renowned spa town of Świeradów-Zdrój nestled in the Izera Mountains. Her education in Wrocław and subsequent life in the historically rich town of Lwówek Śląski, where she raised two daughters with her husband Ryszard, provided the foundation for these reflective essays. After fifty years rooted in Lower Silesia, she relocated to America in 2005, eventually settling in Connecticut where she built a fulfilling career and continued her lifelong passion for history and storytelling.
"West of the River Odra" explores the profound connection between place, memory, and identity with poignant authenticity. Readers will discover how the landscape of childhood—from toboggan runs to forest paths—becomes an internal geography that sustains the human spirit across decades and continents. The stakes are deeply personal yet universally resonant: understanding how we carry our origins within us, and how the places we leave behind continue to shape who we become.
"These memories are the treasure of my life," said Glośnicka. "Through writing them down, I hope to preserve not just my own story, but a piece of history for those who wish to understand postwar Poland and the immigrant experience."
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Glośnicka's evocative work offers readers a window into a vanished world rendered eternal through memory. This contemplative collection will resonate with anyone who has felt the bittersweet pull of home.
Readers who wish to experience this treasured work can purchase "West of the River Odra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Poland in 1953 as the youngest of four children in a devout Catholic family, Glośnicka spent her formative years in the renowned spa town of Świeradów-Zdrój nestled in the Izera Mountains. Her education in Wrocław and subsequent life in the historically rich town of Lwówek Śląski, where she raised two daughters with her husband Ryszard, provided the foundation for these reflective essays. After fifty years rooted in Lower Silesia, she relocated to America in 2005, eventually settling in Connecticut where she built a fulfilling career and continued her lifelong passion for history and storytelling.
"West of the River Odra" explores the profound connection between place, memory, and identity with poignant authenticity. Readers will discover how the landscape of childhood—from toboggan runs to forest paths—becomes an internal geography that sustains the human spirit across decades and continents. The stakes are deeply personal yet universally resonant: understanding how we carry our origins within us, and how the places we leave behind continue to shape who we become.
"These memories are the treasure of my life," said Glośnicka. "Through writing them down, I hope to preserve not just my own story, but a piece of history for those who wish to understand postwar Poland and the immigrant experience."
Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Glośnicka's evocative work offers readers a window into a vanished world rendered eternal through memory. This contemplative collection will resonate with anyone who has felt the bittersweet pull of home.
Readers who wish to experience this treasured work can purchase "West of the River Odra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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