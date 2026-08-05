Recent Release, "You Can't Spell GOAT Without VA," from Page Publishing Author Ramone D. Jenkins, Explores Remarkable Individuals Whose Legacies Shaped Virginia
Dumfries, VA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ramone D. Jenkins has completed a new book, "You Can't Spell GOAT Without VA: The Commonwealth of Legends," an enlightening exploration that takes readers on an exciting journey through history, sports, culture, leadership, and innovation. The narrative uncovers the remarkable individuals connected to Virginia, from legendary athletes and groundbreaking thinkers to cultural icons and quiet trailblazers, revealing how one place has helped shape outsized greatness across generations and disciplines.
Jenkins brings a distinctive perspective to this work, drawing from his background as a writer, healthcare professional, and lifelong student of history. His career has been rooted in discipline, service, and perseverance, qualities that infuse every page of this project. With years of meticulous research and a deep respect for education driving his work, Jenkins writes with middle-grade readers in mind while crafting a narrative that resonates across all ages, blending factual history with engaging storytelling that brings these pivotal figures to life.
"You Can't Spell GOAT Without VA" examines the interwoven themes of hard work, resilience, and legacy through the lens of those who refused to settle for ordinary achievement. The stakes are personal and universal: understanding that greatness isn't accidental, and that it often starts closer to home than readers might imagine. Throughout these pages, audiences will discover inspiring true stories that serve as powerful catalysts for anyone chasing big dreams, whether they're history enthusiasts, sports fans, or young people searching for examples of excellence they can envision themselves becoming.
"Greatness leaves clues, and many of those clues begin in Virginia," said Jenkins. "This book is my tribute to legacy, place, and potential, and my invitation to readers to look closer at history, and themselves."
Published by Page Publishing, Ramone D. Jenkins's captivating work empowers readers to recognize that excellence emerges from discipline, vision, and determination. This book transforms how audiences understand the connection between place, character, and achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "You Can't Spell GOAT Without VA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Jenkins brings a distinctive perspective to this work, drawing from his background as a writer, healthcare professional, and lifelong student of history. His career has been rooted in discipline, service, and perseverance, qualities that infuse every page of this project. With years of meticulous research and a deep respect for education driving his work, Jenkins writes with middle-grade readers in mind while crafting a narrative that resonates across all ages, blending factual history with engaging storytelling that brings these pivotal figures to life.
"You Can't Spell GOAT Without VA" examines the interwoven themes of hard work, resilience, and legacy through the lens of those who refused to settle for ordinary achievement. The stakes are personal and universal: understanding that greatness isn't accidental, and that it often starts closer to home than readers might imagine. Throughout these pages, audiences will discover inspiring true stories that serve as powerful catalysts for anyone chasing big dreams, whether they're history enthusiasts, sports fans, or young people searching for examples of excellence they can envision themselves becoming.
"Greatness leaves clues, and many of those clues begin in Virginia," said Jenkins. "This book is my tribute to legacy, place, and potential, and my invitation to readers to look closer at history, and themselves."
Published by Page Publishing, Ramone D. Jenkins's captivating work empowers readers to recognize that excellence emerges from discipline, vision, and determination. This book transforms how audiences understand the connection between place, character, and achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "You Can't Spell GOAT Without VA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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