Recent Release, "The Wisdom Tooth," from Page Publishing Author Michael O'Shell, Invites Children Into the World of Dental Development Through a Wise Tooth's Eyes
Houston, TX, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael O'Shell has completed a new book, "The Wisdom Tooth," a delightful exploration of how teeth develop, are numbered, and should be cared for. With illustration work by Anna Kamburis, the story weaves educational content seamlessly into an enchanting narrative that captivates young readers while introducing them to the mysteries of the oral cavity.
As a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in private practice in Houston, Texas, Michael O'Shell brings genuine expertise to this whimsical project. His passion for helping children understand dental anatomy and hygiene inspired him to create a fun, engaging introduction that demystifies teeth numbering and eruption patterns. Collaborating with illustrator Anna Kamburis, whose vibrant artwork and playful character designs have brought warmth and wonder to the pages, the two creators have crafted something truly special for young audiences.
"The Wisdom Tooth" explores fundamental themes of growth, health, and curiosity while hinting at the magic of the tooth fairy. Readers will discover how teeth are classified and numbered, gain practical knowledge about oral hygiene, and experience the joy of learning through imaginative storytelling. This charming book serves as both a source of wonder and a practical guide, making it an invaluable resource for children eager to understand their developing smiles.
From the author, "I wanted to create something that would make children excited about their teeth and curious about how their bodies work. By telling the story through the wisdom tooth's perspective, I hoped to make dental education feel like an adventure rather than a lesson."
Published by Page Publishing, this captivating work offers parents and educators a treasured tool for nurturing healthy habits and sparking scientific curiosity. This book transforms dental education into an experience children will treasure for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase "The Wisdom Tooth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in private practice in Houston, Texas, Michael O'Shell brings genuine expertise to this whimsical project. His passion for helping children understand dental anatomy and hygiene inspired him to create a fun, engaging introduction that demystifies teeth numbering and eruption patterns. Collaborating with illustrator Anna Kamburis, whose vibrant artwork and playful character designs have brought warmth and wonder to the pages, the two creators have crafted something truly special for young audiences.
"The Wisdom Tooth" explores fundamental themes of growth, health, and curiosity while hinting at the magic of the tooth fairy. Readers will discover how teeth are classified and numbered, gain practical knowledge about oral hygiene, and experience the joy of learning through imaginative storytelling. This charming book serves as both a source of wonder and a practical guide, making it an invaluable resource for children eager to understand their developing smiles.
From the author, "I wanted to create something that would make children excited about their teeth and curious about how their bodies work. By telling the story through the wisdom tooth's perspective, I hoped to make dental education feel like an adventure rather than a lesson."
Published by Page Publishing, this captivating work offers parents and educators a treasured tool for nurturing healthy habits and sparking scientific curiosity. This book transforms dental education into an experience children will treasure for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase "The Wisdom Tooth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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