Recent Release, "On the Road to Suchitoto," from Page Publishing Author Julian R. Harrison, Chronicles His Experiences as a Photojournalist in El Salvador's Civil War
Roaring Gap, NC, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julian R. Harrison has completed a new book, "On the Road to Suchitoto": Journeys Through the Killing Ground, an unflinching memoir that transports readers into the heart of conflict through the eyes of a fearful war correspondent. Rather than relying on sanitized accounts or secondhand information, Harrison drove across El Salvador's treacherous landscape, camera in hand, pursuing the most dangerous stories with relentless determination. His narrative reveals the raw reality of frontline journalism: the constant danger, the split-second decisions, and the moral complexities that arise when bearing witness to tragedy becomes both profession and obsession.
Harrison's journey from a street-fighting youth in Yorkshire to a decorated photojournalist covering Latin America's most volatile regions provides essential context for understanding his unflinching perspective. After immigrating to the United States and serving in the U.S. Army, he dedicated his career to capturing truth in places others avoided, earning recognition for his award-winning work with major publications. His decades of reporting from Cuba, Haiti, Guatemala, and beyond shaped him into a seasoned observer of human conflict and resilience.
In "On the Road to Suchitoto," Harrison examines the intoxicating grip that combat reporting exerts on journalists, what he calls getting "sucked in." Through taut storytelling and vivid recollections, he explores the thin line between courage and recklessness, addiction and duty, and questions what it truly costs to document history as it unfolds. Readers will discover an intimate portrait of a man grappling with his choices while bearing witness to unspeakable suffering, ultimately offering profound insights into the psychological toll of chasing stories in the world's deadliest places.
From the author, "I wanted readers to understand not just what happened in El Salvador, but what it does to you when you're there, living it, breathing it, pursuing the next frame. This book is my attempt to answer the question of why we do what we do, even when we know better."
Published by Page Publishing, Julian R. Harrison's gripping work offers readers an authentic window into the life of a war correspondent and the psychological complexities of frontline journalism. This testament to courage and conscience will resonate with anyone seeking to understand the human dimension of conflict reporting.
Readers who wish to experience this harrowing work can purchase "On the Road to Suchitoto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Harrison's journey from a street-fighting youth in Yorkshire to a decorated photojournalist covering Latin America's most volatile regions provides essential context for understanding his unflinching perspective. After immigrating to the United States and serving in the U.S. Army, he dedicated his career to capturing truth in places others avoided, earning recognition for his award-winning work with major publications. His decades of reporting from Cuba, Haiti, Guatemala, and beyond shaped him into a seasoned observer of human conflict and resilience.
In "On the Road to Suchitoto," Harrison examines the intoxicating grip that combat reporting exerts on journalists, what he calls getting "sucked in." Through taut storytelling and vivid recollections, he explores the thin line between courage and recklessness, addiction and duty, and questions what it truly costs to document history as it unfolds. Readers will discover an intimate portrait of a man grappling with his choices while bearing witness to unspeakable suffering, ultimately offering profound insights into the psychological toll of chasing stories in the world's deadliest places.
From the author, "I wanted readers to understand not just what happened in El Salvador, but what it does to you when you're there, living it, breathing it, pursuing the next frame. This book is my attempt to answer the question of why we do what we do, even when we know better."
Published by Page Publishing, Julian R. Harrison's gripping work offers readers an authentic window into the life of a war correspondent and the psychological complexities of frontline journalism. This testament to courage and conscience will resonate with anyone seeking to understand the human dimension of conflict reporting.
Readers who wish to experience this harrowing work can purchase "On the Road to Suchitoto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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