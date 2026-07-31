OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026.
Irving, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Enhanced sharing limits reflect continued growth and OneShare Health’s commitment to supporting Members and their families.
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026.
The enhancements will increase the amount eligible for sharing for qualifying Maternity and Preventive Services, providing greater financial support to Members and their families.
As part of the update, OneShare Health is increasing its Preventive Sharing Limit from $1,000 to $1,500, a 50 percent increase designed to provide Members with greater support for eligible preventive care.
OneShare Health is also expanding Maternity Sharing Limits for eligible Members enrolled in its Complete and Classic Programs. The increased Maternity Sharing Limits will also apply to eligible Member mothers who gave birth earlier in 2026, extending the impact of the enhancement to the OneShare families who have already welcomed a child this year.
“This is an exciting step forward for OneShare Health and for the Members we are privileged to serve,” said Todd Dodson, Chief Executive Officer of OneShare Health. “Our continued growth and strong financial performance allow us to strengthen our Programs in meaningful ways while remaining responsible stewards of our Members’ sharing dollars. These enhancements reflect our commitment to continually finding new ways to support our Members and their families.”
The expanded sharing limits are made possible through OneShare Health’s continued membership growth, strong financial performance, and commitment to responsible stewardship of Member contributions.
The enhancements are part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to evaluate and strengthen its Health Care Sharing Programs as the OneShare community continues to grow.
“Supporting our Members means continuing to listen, evaluate, and identify opportunities to make their experience even stronger,” said Kristie Geist, Chief Operating Officer of OneShare Health. “Expanding Maternity and Preventive Sharing allows us to provide greater support during both everyday health care needs and some of life’s most important moments. We are incredibly excited about what these enhancements mean for our Members and our growing community.”
“For us, growth is about more than numbers,” Dodson added. “It gives us an opportunity to strengthen the community we have built together and create even more value for the Members who make our Ministry possible.”
For more information about OneShare Health and its Health Care Sharing Programs, visit OneShareHealth.com.
About OneShare Health
OneShare Health is a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry dedicated to helping Christians share one another’s eligible medical expenses through affordable Health Care Sharing Programs. Rooted in biblical principles of community, stewardship, and caring for one another, OneShare Health brings Members together to support one another throughout their health care journeys.
OneShare Health is not an insurance company but a religious Health Care Sharing Ministry. Membership and sharing are subject to applicable Membership Guidelines, eligibility requirements, limitations, and state availability.
Media Contact
Sage Randall
OneShare Health
srandall@onesharehealth.com
817-504-6419
OneShareHealth.com
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026.
The enhancements will increase the amount eligible for sharing for qualifying Maternity and Preventive Services, providing greater financial support to Members and their families.
As part of the update, OneShare Health is increasing its Preventive Sharing Limit from $1,000 to $1,500, a 50 percent increase designed to provide Members with greater support for eligible preventive care.
OneShare Health is also expanding Maternity Sharing Limits for eligible Members enrolled in its Complete and Classic Programs. The increased Maternity Sharing Limits will also apply to eligible Member mothers who gave birth earlier in 2026, extending the impact of the enhancement to the OneShare families who have already welcomed a child this year.
“This is an exciting step forward for OneShare Health and for the Members we are privileged to serve,” said Todd Dodson, Chief Executive Officer of OneShare Health. “Our continued growth and strong financial performance allow us to strengthen our Programs in meaningful ways while remaining responsible stewards of our Members’ sharing dollars. These enhancements reflect our commitment to continually finding new ways to support our Members and their families.”
The expanded sharing limits are made possible through OneShare Health’s continued membership growth, strong financial performance, and commitment to responsible stewardship of Member contributions.
The enhancements are part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to evaluate and strengthen its Health Care Sharing Programs as the OneShare community continues to grow.
“Supporting our Members means continuing to listen, evaluate, and identify opportunities to make their experience even stronger,” said Kristie Geist, Chief Operating Officer of OneShare Health. “Expanding Maternity and Preventive Sharing allows us to provide greater support during both everyday health care needs and some of life’s most important moments. We are incredibly excited about what these enhancements mean for our Members and our growing community.”
“For us, growth is about more than numbers,” Dodson added. “It gives us an opportunity to strengthen the community we have built together and create even more value for the Members who make our Ministry possible.”
For more information about OneShare Health and its Health Care Sharing Programs, visit OneShareHealth.com.
About OneShare Health
OneShare Health is a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry dedicated to helping Christians share one another’s eligible medical expenses through affordable Health Care Sharing Programs. Rooted in biblical principles of community, stewardship, and caring for one another, OneShare Health brings Members together to support one another throughout their health care journeys.
OneShare Health is not an insurance company but a religious Health Care Sharing Ministry. Membership and sharing are subject to applicable Membership Guidelines, eligibility requirements, limitations, and state availability.
Media Contact
Sage Randall
OneShare Health
srandall@onesharehealth.com
817-504-6419
OneShareHealth.com
Contact
OneShare HealthContact
Sage Randall
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
Sage Randall
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
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OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026.
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