New Documentary Reveals the Untold Story Behind One of America’s Most Dangerous Waterways
“Taming The Mouth” Explores the History, Human Courage, and Engineering Achievement Behind the Columbia River Bar
Astoria, OR, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new feature-length documentary is bringing national attention to one of America’s most challenging maritime environments—and the extraordinary efforts that transformed it.
Taming The Mouth will be available for viewing beginning August 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The release date coincides with Coast Guard Day, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Coast Guard members past and present—a fitting moment for a film that highlights the bravery of those who have dedicated their lives to protecting mariners at one of the most dangerous entrances in the world.
Known as the “Graveyard of the Pacific,” the Columbia River Bar has challenged sailors, engineers, and rescue crews for generations. Where the powerful Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean, shifting sandbars, unpredictable currents, and severe storms have created a maritime passage known for its danger and unforgiving conditions.
Taming The Mouth chronicles the nearly 150-year effort to transform this perilous waterway through the construction and continued maintenance of the Columbia River jetty system, an engineering achievement that reshaped the river’s entrance and created a safer passage for maritime commerce, communities, and generations of mariners.
The film also highlights the ongoing human effort required to navigate and protect this critical waterway—including the work of U.S. Coast Guard crews who continue to respond to emergencies, conduct search-and-rescue missions, and assist those in danger on the Columbia River Bar.
Today, the Columbia River system serves as a vital economic corridor, supporting an estimated $24 billion in annual commerce and connecting the Pacific Northwest to global trade networks.
Through historic imagery, expert interviews, and firsthand accounts from engineers, historians, maritime professionals, and those who work on the river today, Taming The Mouth explores the intersection of nature, innovation, sacrifice, and human determination.
“People often don’t realize how much is at stake at the mouth of the Columbia,” said Bruce Jones, Executive Director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum. “This film helps tell the story of how this dangerous stretch of water was transformed—and why that work still matters today.”
“Taming The Mouth is much more than a story about infrastructure,” said filmmaker Brett Eichenberger of Portland-based Resonance Productions. “It’s about resilience, sacrifice, innovation, and the people who have continually risen to the challenge of one of nature’s most powerful forces.”
Supported by the Columbia River Maritime Museum and regional partners including the Port of Vancouver USA, J.E. McAmis, and Shaver Transportation, the documentary brings together perspectives from those who understand the river’s history, challenges, and continuing importance.
Following its digital release, Taming The Mouth will also screen at the Wild Rivers Film Festival in Brookings, Oregon next month, bringing the story to audiences connected to the maritime heritage of the Pacific Coast.
Taming The Mouth will be available beginning August 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Additional community screenings and events will be announced.
Watch the trailer and learn more:
www.tamingthemouth.com
Taming The Mouth will be available for viewing beginning August 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The release date coincides with Coast Guard Day, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Coast Guard members past and present—a fitting moment for a film that highlights the bravery of those who have dedicated their lives to protecting mariners at one of the most dangerous entrances in the world.
Known as the “Graveyard of the Pacific,” the Columbia River Bar has challenged sailors, engineers, and rescue crews for generations. Where the powerful Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean, shifting sandbars, unpredictable currents, and severe storms have created a maritime passage known for its danger and unforgiving conditions.
Taming The Mouth chronicles the nearly 150-year effort to transform this perilous waterway through the construction and continued maintenance of the Columbia River jetty system, an engineering achievement that reshaped the river’s entrance and created a safer passage for maritime commerce, communities, and generations of mariners.
The film also highlights the ongoing human effort required to navigate and protect this critical waterway—including the work of U.S. Coast Guard crews who continue to respond to emergencies, conduct search-and-rescue missions, and assist those in danger on the Columbia River Bar.
Today, the Columbia River system serves as a vital economic corridor, supporting an estimated $24 billion in annual commerce and connecting the Pacific Northwest to global trade networks.
Through historic imagery, expert interviews, and firsthand accounts from engineers, historians, maritime professionals, and those who work on the river today, Taming The Mouth explores the intersection of nature, innovation, sacrifice, and human determination.
“People often don’t realize how much is at stake at the mouth of the Columbia,” said Bruce Jones, Executive Director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum. “This film helps tell the story of how this dangerous stretch of water was transformed—and why that work still matters today.”
“Taming The Mouth is much more than a story about infrastructure,” said filmmaker Brett Eichenberger of Portland-based Resonance Productions. “It’s about resilience, sacrifice, innovation, and the people who have continually risen to the challenge of one of nature’s most powerful forces.”
Supported by the Columbia River Maritime Museum and regional partners including the Port of Vancouver USA, J.E. McAmis, and Shaver Transportation, the documentary brings together perspectives from those who understand the river’s history, challenges, and continuing importance.
Following its digital release, Taming The Mouth will also screen at the Wild Rivers Film Festival in Brookings, Oregon next month, bringing the story to audiences connected to the maritime heritage of the Pacific Coast.
Taming The Mouth will be available beginning August 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Additional community screenings and events will be announced.
Watch the trailer and learn more:
www.tamingthemouth.com
Contact
Resonance ProductionsContact
Jill Remensnyder
503-805-1821
Jill Remensnyder
503-805-1821
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