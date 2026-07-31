Stamatis Pelardis Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Summer 2026 Issue
Locust Valley, NY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hospitality professional Stamatis Pelardis is featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Pelardis was selected for this honor based on his more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and his success in transforming restaurants and nightlife venues into vibrant, sought-after destinations.
About Stamatis Pelardis
Stamatis Pelardis is an experienced hospitality professional and the visionary behind The Valley Bar, an upscale Long Island destination that combines fine dining, live entertainment, and energetic nightlife. Drawing upon his European background and extensive experience in New York’s restaurant industry, Pelardis has created an environment where sophistication, celebration, and personalized service come together.
Born and raised on the Greek island of Rhodes, one of the world’s premier tourist destinations, Pelardis developed an appreciation for hospitality at an early age. Surrounded by a culture that values warmth, elegance, and memorable experiences, he cultivated the cosmopolitan perspective that continues to influence his professional approach.
After relocating to New York more than 23 years ago, Pelardis became immersed in the city’s high-end restaurant industry. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the success of establishments including Ethos Gallery 51st, Kellari Taverna, Zavo Mediterranean Restaurant, Cesca, and Lamia’s Fish Market. He has also opened, managed, and consulted for numerous venues, including several Greek restaurants that contributed to New York’s Mediterranean dining landscape.
At The Valley Bar, Pelardis has introduced a concept that blends upscale dining with lively entertainment. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, he oversees each element of the guest experience, including the menus, wine selections, handcrafted cocktails, entertainment, ambiance, and personalized service.
The venue’s summer patio cigar nights offer guests an atmosphere of relaxed luxury through a partnership with Little Cigar Factory. Premium cigars are paired with fine wines, aged whiskeys, cognacs, handcrafted cocktails, soft music, and late-night menu selections, creating an experience inspired by European hospitality.
Weekly programming at The Valley Bar also includes an elevated singles experience presented in collaboration with P.O.W.E.R., live music, burlesque entertainment, DJs, and themed evenings. Fridays begin with live performances by Jen and Larry before transitioning into a late-night DJ experience. Saturdays feature Gino Dambico performing Sinatra classics, followed by DJ Stevie and a Studio 54-inspired selection of house and disco music.
Pelardis is recognized for creating venues where every detail is intentional and each guest interaction feels personal. His expertise extends beyond restaurant operations to developing experiences that build loyalty and encourage guests to return for the distinctive atmosphere. Through The Valley Bar, he continues to bring together European elegance, New York sophistication, and a strong sense of occasion within Long Island’s hospitality and entertainment scene.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we have provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
About Stamatis Pelardis
Stamatis Pelardis is an experienced hospitality professional and the visionary behind The Valley Bar, an upscale Long Island destination that combines fine dining, live entertainment, and energetic nightlife. Drawing upon his European background and extensive experience in New York’s restaurant industry, Pelardis has created an environment where sophistication, celebration, and personalized service come together.
Born and raised on the Greek island of Rhodes, one of the world’s premier tourist destinations, Pelardis developed an appreciation for hospitality at an early age. Surrounded by a culture that values warmth, elegance, and memorable experiences, he cultivated the cosmopolitan perspective that continues to influence his professional approach.
After relocating to New York more than 23 years ago, Pelardis became immersed in the city’s high-end restaurant industry. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the success of establishments including Ethos Gallery 51st, Kellari Taverna, Zavo Mediterranean Restaurant, Cesca, and Lamia’s Fish Market. He has also opened, managed, and consulted for numerous venues, including several Greek restaurants that contributed to New York’s Mediterranean dining landscape.
At The Valley Bar, Pelardis has introduced a concept that blends upscale dining with lively entertainment. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, he oversees each element of the guest experience, including the menus, wine selections, handcrafted cocktails, entertainment, ambiance, and personalized service.
The venue’s summer patio cigar nights offer guests an atmosphere of relaxed luxury through a partnership with Little Cigar Factory. Premium cigars are paired with fine wines, aged whiskeys, cognacs, handcrafted cocktails, soft music, and late-night menu selections, creating an experience inspired by European hospitality.
Weekly programming at The Valley Bar also includes an elevated singles experience presented in collaboration with P.O.W.E.R., live music, burlesque entertainment, DJs, and themed evenings. Fridays begin with live performances by Jen and Larry before transitioning into a late-night DJ experience. Saturdays feature Gino Dambico performing Sinatra classics, followed by DJ Stevie and a Studio 54-inspired selection of house and disco music.
Pelardis is recognized for creating venues where every detail is intentional and each guest interaction feels personal. His expertise extends beyond restaurant operations to developing experiences that build loyalty and encourage guests to return for the distinctive atmosphere. Through The Valley Bar, he continues to bring together European elegance, New York sophistication, and a strong sense of occasion within Long Island’s hospitality and entertainment scene.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we have provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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