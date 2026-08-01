Masonboro Press, LLC Announces Phantom Drop, a Chilling Supernatural Psychological Thriller by Cori Nevruz Arriving October 27, 2026
Masonboro Press, LLC Announces Phantom Drop, a Chilling Supernatural Psychological Thriller by Cori Nevruz Arriving October 27, 2026
Wilmington, NC, August 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thriller author Cori Nevruz is set to captivate readers once again with the release of Phantom Drop, her sixth thriller novel, arriving October 27, 2026. Blending supernatural suspense with relentless psychological tension, Phantom Drop explores a terrifying question: What if every life you saved placed the people you love in even greater danger?
With its fast-paced twists, escalating suspense, and haunting supernatural premise, Phantom Drop delivers a gripping psychological thriller that asks whether fate can truly be changed—or if every attempt to outrun destiny only makes it stronger.
"At its core, Phantom Drop is about the impossible choices we make for the people we love," said Nevruz.
"It's a story that explores sacrifice, fate, and the terrifying consequences of trying to change the future."
Known for crafting suspenseful stories filled with shocking twists and emotionally driven characters, Cori Nevruz has earned a loyal following among thriller readers. Phantom Drop marks her sixth thriller and promises to be her most chilling and suspenseful novel to date.
About the Book:
When Ari inherits her late aunt's beach house, relocating her family from Chicago to the North Carolina coast offers the fresh start they've desperately needed. But their new beginning quickly spirals into a nightmare when mysterious notifications begin appearing on Ari's phone—each containing a horrifying premonition of the death of someone she loves.
Every time Ari intervenes and changes fate, the next warning becomes even more violent, more devastating, and seemingly impossible to prevent. As the stakes escalate and the line between reality and the supernatural begins to blur, Ari must uncover the truth behind the sinister messages before saving another life costs her everything—including her sanity.
About Cori Nevruz
Cori Nevruz is the author of six suspense and psychological thriller novels known for blending gripping thrillers, emotional depth, and unforgettable twists. Her stories keep readers questioning reality until the very last page. She lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she continues to write suspenseful fiction inspired by the unexpected.
Release & Availability:
Phantom Drop will be published on October 27, 2026, and is currently available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats on Amazon.com, select book stores, and at www.CoriWroteABook.com. Audiobook format coming late 2026. Expanded distribution including international sales will be available on October 27, 2026.
For Media & Event Inquiries:
For bulk orders, book signings, readings, author discussions, or to request a stop on the winter book tour, please contact www.MasonboroPress.com.
Follow Cori Nevruz for updates on social media and visit www.CoriWroteABook.com for more details.
With its fast-paced twists, escalating suspense, and haunting supernatural premise, Phantom Drop delivers a gripping psychological thriller that asks whether fate can truly be changed—or if every attempt to outrun destiny only makes it stronger.
"At its core, Phantom Drop is about the impossible choices we make for the people we love," said Nevruz.
"It's a story that explores sacrifice, fate, and the terrifying consequences of trying to change the future."
Known for crafting suspenseful stories filled with shocking twists and emotionally driven characters, Cori Nevruz has earned a loyal following among thriller readers. Phantom Drop marks her sixth thriller and promises to be her most chilling and suspenseful novel to date.
About the Book:
When Ari inherits her late aunt's beach house, relocating her family from Chicago to the North Carolina coast offers the fresh start they've desperately needed. But their new beginning quickly spirals into a nightmare when mysterious notifications begin appearing on Ari's phone—each containing a horrifying premonition of the death of someone she loves.
Every time Ari intervenes and changes fate, the next warning becomes even more violent, more devastating, and seemingly impossible to prevent. As the stakes escalate and the line between reality and the supernatural begins to blur, Ari must uncover the truth behind the sinister messages before saving another life costs her everything—including her sanity.
About Cori Nevruz
Cori Nevruz is the author of six suspense and psychological thriller novels known for blending gripping thrillers, emotional depth, and unforgettable twists. Her stories keep readers questioning reality until the very last page. She lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she continues to write suspenseful fiction inspired by the unexpected.
Release & Availability:
Phantom Drop will be published on October 27, 2026, and is currently available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats on Amazon.com, select book stores, and at www.CoriWroteABook.com. Audiobook format coming late 2026. Expanded distribution including international sales will be available on October 27, 2026.
For Media & Event Inquiries:
For bulk orders, book signings, readings, author discussions, or to request a stop on the winter book tour, please contact www.MasonboroPress.com.
Follow Cori Nevruz for updates on social media and visit www.CoriWroteABook.com for more details.
Contact
Masonboro Press, LLCContact
Cori Nevruz
919-610-8532
masonboropress.com
Cori Nevruz
919-610-8532
masonboropress.com
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