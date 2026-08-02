Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- To promote traditional Chinese culture and local arts, Why Yes Studio is proud to present a four-show tour of "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert across the Klang Valley this August and September. A portion of the ticket sales and charity bazaar proceeds will be donated to Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) to spread warmth and care during the festive season.
Reinterpreting Ancient Myths Through Music, Creating a Massive Sing-Along
Musician Wong See Yee will serve as the musical core of the event. She expressed her hope that through this musical storytelling session, the audience can trace the historical footsteps of their ancestors who migrated south and commemorate the pioneers' contributions to local development. The event will blend classic myths such as Chang'e Flying to the Moon, Wu Gang Chopping the Laurel Tree, and the Jade Rabbit Pounding Medicine with beautiful music, bringing traditional culture to life in a vivid way.
To ensure audiences of all ages can immerse themselves, the performance breaks away from the serious atmosphere of traditional concerts and features several exciting highlights:
Cross-Era English and Chinese Hits: The live performance will feature well-loved classics and pop songs, including "Dan Yuan Ren Chang Jiu" (Wishing Us a Long Life), "The Moon Represents My Heart," "Ruo Yue Liang Mei Lai" (If the Moon Doesn't Come), "Fly Me to the Moon," "Moon River," and "Talking to the Moon."
Immersive KTV Experience: All lyrics and their Hanyu Pinyin will be projected on screen to break language barriers, encouraging the entire audience to sing and dance along in a joyful, communal atmosphere.
Veteran Choir Singers Leading the Vocals: The show has specially invited choir singers Lai Hui Fang and Rafeah Mohd Yusof to lead the singing, guiding the audience to relive the warmth of the festival through song.
Lee Yoong Shin, founder of Why Yes Studio, also shared her reflections on cultural inheritance. She pointed out that changing times have caused modern values to clash with ancient myths. This storytelling session will adopt a modern perspective of "retaining the essence and discarding the dregs," leading the audience to re-examine the meaning of traditional myths.
Special Charity Mooncake Sale: Supporting the Arts and Charity
Besides the wonderful audio-visual feast, the event will feature a charity mooncake sale. Audiences can purchase exquisite mid-autumn mooncakes at a slightly discounted market rate. This initiative aims to encourage the public to enjoy traditional delicacies during the festival while supporting local arts. A portion of the mooncake sale proceeds, along with ticket sales, will be donated to SAFM to help vulnerable stray animals.
"A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert will hold four shows in the Klang Valley. Individual tickets are priced at RM30, and parent-child duo tickets (including 1 adult and 1 child) are RM50. As seating is limited at each venue, the public is encouraged to purchase tickets early.
"A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Details:
August 16 (Sunday) 3:30 PM: Zucca Studio Prima, Sri Gombak
August 23 (Sunday) 3:00 PM | 7:00 PM: The Crafting Music KL Piano Factory Outlet
September 20 (Sunday) 3:00 PM: Casperion Music Cottage
Ticket Price: RM 30 (Individual ticket) / RM 50 (Parent-child duo ticket)
Performer Profiles
See Yee possesses a profound and active background in musical performance. She was invited to Cologne, Germany, to perform with Netherlands-based soprano Florence Chong, and traveled to Hamamatsu, Japan, with La Voce Choir for an international music festival. Additionally, she collaborated with renowned tenor Mr. Stefano Chen and Dr. Khoo Kiak Uei to present the magnificent Dream of the Red Chamber song suite.
Lee Yoong Shin | Founder, Why Yes Studio
With over 15 years of rich experience in copywriting and translation, Yoong Shin has an impressive track record in the literary and theatre scenes. Her translation of Robert Frost’s classic poem, "The Road Not Taken," has won a translation award; her original poem "How I Learned to Say Sorry" was featured in the George Town Literary Festival publication, and her short story "Eyes" was published in the feminist magazine The Fem. The musicals she wrote, including Loving Todd, My Best Friend Amy, and Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, were all staged at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC) and won multiple awards.
Reinterpreting Ancient Myths Through Music, Creating a Massive Sing-Along
Musician Wong See Yee will serve as the musical core of the event. She expressed her hope that through this musical storytelling session, the audience can trace the historical footsteps of their ancestors who migrated south and commemorate the pioneers' contributions to local development. The event will blend classic myths such as Chang'e Flying to the Moon, Wu Gang Chopping the Laurel Tree, and the Jade Rabbit Pounding Medicine with beautiful music, bringing traditional culture to life in a vivid way.
To ensure audiences of all ages can immerse themselves, the performance breaks away from the serious atmosphere of traditional concerts and features several exciting highlights:
Cross-Era English and Chinese Hits: The live performance will feature well-loved classics and pop songs, including "Dan Yuan Ren Chang Jiu" (Wishing Us a Long Life), "The Moon Represents My Heart," "Ruo Yue Liang Mei Lai" (If the Moon Doesn't Come), "Fly Me to the Moon," "Moon River," and "Talking to the Moon."
Immersive KTV Experience: All lyrics and their Hanyu Pinyin will be projected on screen to break language barriers, encouraging the entire audience to sing and dance along in a joyful, communal atmosphere.
Veteran Choir Singers Leading the Vocals: The show has specially invited choir singers Lai Hui Fang and Rafeah Mohd Yusof to lead the singing, guiding the audience to relive the warmth of the festival through song.
Lee Yoong Shin, founder of Why Yes Studio, also shared her reflections on cultural inheritance. She pointed out that changing times have caused modern values to clash with ancient myths. This storytelling session will adopt a modern perspective of "retaining the essence and discarding the dregs," leading the audience to re-examine the meaning of traditional myths.
Special Charity Mooncake Sale: Supporting the Arts and Charity
Besides the wonderful audio-visual feast, the event will feature a charity mooncake sale. Audiences can purchase exquisite mid-autumn mooncakes at a slightly discounted market rate. This initiative aims to encourage the public to enjoy traditional delicacies during the festival while supporting local arts. A portion of the mooncake sale proceeds, along with ticket sales, will be donated to SAFM to help vulnerable stray animals.
"A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert will hold four shows in the Klang Valley. Individual tickets are priced at RM30, and parent-child duo tickets (including 1 adult and 1 child) are RM50. As seating is limited at each venue, the public is encouraged to purchase tickets early.
"A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Details:
August 16 (Sunday) 3:30 PM: Zucca Studio Prima, Sri Gombak
August 23 (Sunday) 3:00 PM | 7:00 PM: The Crafting Music KL Piano Factory Outlet
September 20 (Sunday) 3:00 PM: Casperion Music Cottage
Ticket Price: RM 30 (Individual ticket) / RM 50 (Parent-child duo ticket)
Performer Profiles
See Yee possesses a profound and active background in musical performance. She was invited to Cologne, Germany, to perform with Netherlands-based soprano Florence Chong, and traveled to Hamamatsu, Japan, with La Voce Choir for an international music festival. Additionally, she collaborated with renowned tenor Mr. Stefano Chen and Dr. Khoo Kiak Uei to present the magnificent Dream of the Red Chamber song suite.
Lee Yoong Shin | Founder, Why Yes Studio
With over 15 years of rich experience in copywriting and translation, Yoong Shin has an impressive track record in the literary and theatre scenes. Her translation of Robert Frost’s classic poem, "The Road Not Taken," has won a translation award; her original poem "How I Learned to Say Sorry" was featured in the George Town Literary Festival publication, and her short story "Eyes" was published in the feminist magazine The Fem. The musicals she wrote, including Loving Todd, My Best Friend Amy, and Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, were all staged at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPAC) and won multiple awards.
Contact
Why Yes StudioContact
Lee Yoong Shin
+60123691129
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61591483744722
Lee Yoong Shin
+60123691129
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61591483744722
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