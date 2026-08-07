Recent Release, "Thoughts on Scripture," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joshua David Bushong, Offers a Transformative Forty-Day Spiritual Journey
Farmington, MO, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joshua David Bushong has completed a new book, "Thoughts on Scripture": A 40-Day Devotional, presenting an accessible spiritual resource crafted for those navigating busy schedules without sacrificing their commitment to faith. Whether life constantly pulls you in multiple directions or you simply desire a straightforward approach to deepening your walk with God, this devotional provides the perfect solution. Each day's reflection is concise yet substantive, allowing readers to carve out intentional moments for prayer and contemplation amid their demanding routines.
With a Graduate degree in Theology and a Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies, Joshua David Bushong brings authentic scriptural expertise to his work. His experience as a Bible Study leader and vocalist in a Praise and Worship band uniquely positions him to understand the spiritual hunger of modern congregants. This foundation enables him to craft devotions that resonate with both seasoned believers and those newly embarking on their faith journey, bridging scholarly insight with relatable spirituality.
In "Thoughts on Scripture," readers will discover reflections born from a pastor's heart—scriptural wisdom delivered by someone who genuinely understands the challenges of maintaining daily devotion in our fast-paced world. The devotional speaks directly to servants of God seeking to prioritize their relationship with Him, offering enlightening meditations that illuminate Scripture's relevance to contemporary life. Through forty days of guided reflection, this work challenges readers to deepen their understanding of God's Word and strengthen their spiritual foundation.
"I wrote this devotional with the intention of meeting people where they are," said Bushong. "Whether you have thirty minutes or three, these daily reflections are designed to draw you closer to Scripture and to God's heart for your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua David Bushong's faith-filled work equips readers with practical spiritual nourishment and biblical encouragement. This devotional empowers believers to integrate Scripture study seamlessly into their daily lives, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary encounters with God's truth.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Thoughts on Scripture" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With a Graduate degree in Theology and a Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies, Joshua David Bushong brings authentic scriptural expertise to his work. His experience as a Bible Study leader and vocalist in a Praise and Worship band uniquely positions him to understand the spiritual hunger of modern congregants. This foundation enables him to craft devotions that resonate with both seasoned believers and those newly embarking on their faith journey, bridging scholarly insight with relatable spirituality.
In "Thoughts on Scripture," readers will discover reflections born from a pastor's heart—scriptural wisdom delivered by someone who genuinely understands the challenges of maintaining daily devotion in our fast-paced world. The devotional speaks directly to servants of God seeking to prioritize their relationship with Him, offering enlightening meditations that illuminate Scripture's relevance to contemporary life. Through forty days of guided reflection, this work challenges readers to deepen their understanding of God's Word and strengthen their spiritual foundation.
"I wrote this devotional with the intention of meeting people where they are," said Bushong. "Whether you have thirty minutes or three, these daily reflections are designed to draw you closer to Scripture and to God's heart for your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua David Bushong's faith-filled work equips readers with practical spiritual nourishment and biblical encouragement. This devotional empowers believers to integrate Scripture study seamlessly into their daily lives, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary encounters with God's truth.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Thoughts on Scripture" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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