Recent Release, "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Susan Gedeon, Shows How God's Presence Transforms Daily Moments
Berea, OH, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Gedeon has completed a new book, "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit: Testimonies and Stories of Listening to the Holy Spirit Speak, Hearing Him, and Obeying Him," which showcases the tangible reality of divine intervention in daily life. Through candid personal narratives and family testimonies, some involving life-or-death circumstances, this collection reveals how the Holy Spirit actively guides believers through their most challenging seasons. The book also addresses essential spiritual topics including forgiveness and the path to salvation through Scripture, while weaving moments of levity throughout to create an accessible reading experience for diverse audiences.
Born in 1945 to devoted Christian parents, Gedeon received Christ at age twelve and has spent decades witnessing God's grace unfold across her own journey. Her deep faith has been cultivated through years of intercessory prayer work and active ministry—roles she embraces with wholehearted dedication. Currently serving in nursing home ministry, children's Church, and evangelistic outreach within her community, she brings firsthand perspective to these transformative stories of spiritual breakthrough and redemption.
"Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit" invites readers into intimate accounts of God's faithful provision and guidance, offering both encouragement and practical wisdom for recognizing divine presence in ordinary circumstances. Gedeon explores how listening to the Holy Spirit's voice and obeying His direction creates pathways for miraculous intervention, while also extending hope to those seeking salvation and freedom through forgiveness. Readers will discover that their faith journey, no matter how uncertain it may feel, can be marked by God's constant, active involvement in their lives.
"My deepest desire through sharing these stories is to help others recognize that the Holy Spirit is not distant or abstract, but real and present in their everyday lives," said author Susan Gedeon. "Whether you're facing overwhelming challenges or simply seeking to deepen your spiritual awareness, I trust these testimonies will strengthen your faith and remind you that nothing is impossible with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Gedeon's faith-filled work equips believers with testimonies that illuminate the Holy Spirit's active role in modern life. Through these stirring narratives, readers gain renewed confidence in God's presence during their most critical moments.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in 1945 to devoted Christian parents, Gedeon received Christ at age twelve and has spent decades witnessing God's grace unfold across her own journey. Her deep faith has been cultivated through years of intercessory prayer work and active ministry—roles she embraces with wholehearted dedication. Currently serving in nursing home ministry, children's Church, and evangelistic outreach within her community, she brings firsthand perspective to these transformative stories of spiritual breakthrough and redemption.
"Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit" invites readers into intimate accounts of God's faithful provision and guidance, offering both encouragement and practical wisdom for recognizing divine presence in ordinary circumstances. Gedeon explores how listening to the Holy Spirit's voice and obeying His direction creates pathways for miraculous intervention, while also extending hope to those seeking salvation and freedom through forgiveness. Readers will discover that their faith journey, no matter how uncertain it may feel, can be marked by God's constant, active involvement in their lives.
"My deepest desire through sharing these stories is to help others recognize that the Holy Spirit is not distant or abstract, but real and present in their everyday lives," said author Susan Gedeon. "Whether you're facing overwhelming challenges or simply seeking to deepen your spiritual awareness, I trust these testimonies will strengthen your faith and remind you that nothing is impossible with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Gedeon's faith-filled work equips believers with testimonies that illuminate the Holy Spirit's active role in modern life. Through these stirring narratives, readers gain renewed confidence in God's presence during their most critical moments.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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