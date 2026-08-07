Recent Release, "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins Explores How Embracing Uniqueness Leads to Purpose
Wilmington, DE, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins has completed her sophomore book project, a new book, titled, "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE," which challenges the pervasive cultural narrative that demands conformity at any cost. In a world obsessed with fitting in, Jenkins presents a transformative perspective: what if your differences are not flaws to hide, but deliberate design elements meant to set you apart? The premise is both liberating and profound: the constant pressure to match the crowd often comes at tremendous personal expense, silencing authentic voices and dimming distinctive callings. Jenkins invites readers to consider that perhaps their struggle to conform isn't a failure, but rather evidence that they were never meant to follow the same path as everyone else.
As a retired HR professional with deep expertise in human dynamics, Dr. Jenkins brings credible insight to this exploration. Her background spans decades of working with diverse individuals navigating workplace cultures and personal identities. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Jenkins holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Delaware and a Master's degree in Human Resource Management from Wilmington University. Her journey has been shaped by meaningful loss—she lost her youngest sister Lynnette to leukemia in 2020, an experience that catalyzed her women's ministry, SisterFriends, dedicated to honoring her sister's legacy and empowering women across the nation. This intimate acquaintance with adversity infuses her writing with authentic compassion and hard-won wisdom.
"Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE" invites readers to examine the hidden costs of conformity and discover what awaits when they finally honor their authentic design. Throughout these pages, Jenkins explores the themes of acceptance, identity, and divine purpose, revealing how standing alone need not mean standing defeated. Readers will uncover practical insights for navigating a world that misunderstands them, find validation for their uniqueness, and ultimately learn that being deliberately different is not a burden to carry but a calling to embrace. This enlightening work speaks directly to those who have always felt slightly out of step, offering them permission and courage to walk their own purposeful path.
"My deepest desire is for readers to reach the end of this book and recognize that their differences are not accidents—they are appointments," said the author. "I want every person who has ever felt like they didn't quite fit to understand that sometimes being out of place is actually being in purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins's empowering work equips readers with the perspective and resilience needed to embrace their distinctive identity. Her message offers genuine hope to those caught between the desire for belonging and the knowing that they were created for something unique.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a retired HR professional with deep expertise in human dynamics, Dr. Jenkins brings credible insight to this exploration. Her background spans decades of working with diverse individuals navigating workplace cultures and personal identities. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Jenkins holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Delaware and a Master's degree in Human Resource Management from Wilmington University. Her journey has been shaped by meaningful loss—she lost her youngest sister Lynnette to leukemia in 2020, an experience that catalyzed her women's ministry, SisterFriends, dedicated to honoring her sister's legacy and empowering women across the nation. This intimate acquaintance with adversity infuses her writing with authentic compassion and hard-won wisdom.
"Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE" invites readers to examine the hidden costs of conformity and discover what awaits when they finally honor their authentic design. Throughout these pages, Jenkins explores the themes of acceptance, identity, and divine purpose, revealing how standing alone need not mean standing defeated. Readers will uncover practical insights for navigating a world that misunderstands them, find validation for their uniqueness, and ultimately learn that being deliberately different is not a burden to carry but a calling to embrace. This enlightening work speaks directly to those who have always felt slightly out of step, offering them permission and courage to walk their own purposeful path.
"My deepest desire is for readers to reach the end of this book and recognize that their differences are not accidents—they are appointments," said the author. "I want every person who has ever felt like they didn't quite fit to understand that sometimes being out of place is actually being in purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins's empowering work equips readers with the perspective and resilience needed to embrace their distinctive identity. Her message offers genuine hope to those caught between the desire for belonging and the knowing that they were created for something unique.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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