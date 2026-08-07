Recent Release, "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ruthy Robinson, is an Urgent Call to Spiritual Readiness
Kent, WA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ruthy Robinson has completed a new book, titled, "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled": Are You Ready?—a stirring examination of biblical prophecy and the unmistakable markers of the end times. Through careful analysis of Scripture, particularly 2 Timothy 3:1-9, Robinson illuminates the signs that surround us, inviting readers to recognize the clarity of these signals while clinging to God's unfailing love. This is not a work of fear but of faith; a voice calling the Church back to vigilance and the lost toward salvation.
Robinson herself embodies the message she proclaims. As a prayer warrior and minister of the Gospel with decades of dedicated service—including a distinguished career as a federal employee—she has always prioritized spiritual work above earthly achievement. Through her Loving Care Prayer Ministry, Robinson has invested countless hours in street outreach, intercessory prayer, and personal encouragement, demonstrating that authentic ministry flows from a heart devoted entirely to Christ's purpose.
"The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled" addresses the deepest questions believers face in turbulent times: Are we truly ready? Have we drifted from our foundation? Do we understand the urgency of Christ's return? Robinson weaves together scriptural truth, faith-building quotations from respected Christian leaders, and compassionate reflection to awaken the conscience of the Church. Whether you have wandered from your relationship with God or simply need a refreshing reminder of His boundless power and mercy, this book serves as both warning and invitation—a plea for repentance paired with the promise that the Lord desires none to perish.
"My deepest prayer is that this book will stir hearts, ignite faith, and draw multitudes to Jesus during these final days," said Robinson. "The Lord's love is still reaching out to every heart willing to hear, and it is my greatest joy to help people return to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruthy Robinson's timely work equips believers with biblical clarity and spiritual urgency. This book challenges readers to examine their readiness and reconnect with their Savior before time runs out.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-centered work can purchase "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Robinson herself embodies the message she proclaims. As a prayer warrior and minister of the Gospel with decades of dedicated service—including a distinguished career as a federal employee—she has always prioritized spiritual work above earthly achievement. Through her Loving Care Prayer Ministry, Robinson has invested countless hours in street outreach, intercessory prayer, and personal encouragement, demonstrating that authentic ministry flows from a heart devoted entirely to Christ's purpose.
"The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled" addresses the deepest questions believers face in turbulent times: Are we truly ready? Have we drifted from our foundation? Do we understand the urgency of Christ's return? Robinson weaves together scriptural truth, faith-building quotations from respected Christian leaders, and compassionate reflection to awaken the conscience of the Church. Whether you have wandered from your relationship with God or simply need a refreshing reminder of His boundless power and mercy, this book serves as both warning and invitation—a plea for repentance paired with the promise that the Lord desires none to perish.
"My deepest prayer is that this book will stir hearts, ignite faith, and draw multitudes to Jesus during these final days," said Robinson. "The Lord's love is still reaching out to every heart willing to hear, and it is my greatest joy to help people return to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruthy Robinson's timely work equips believers with biblical clarity and spiritual urgency. This book challenges readers to examine their readiness and reconnect with their Savior before time runs out.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-centered work can purchase "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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