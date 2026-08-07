Michelle Chapeau Stone’s Newly Released "The Uninvited Visitor(s)" is a Charming Children’s Story About Kindness, Curiosity, and Unexpected Adventures
“The Uninvited Visitor(s)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Chapeau Stone is a delightful children’s tale that follows Ms. Betty Jo as she discovers a series of mysterious “uninvited visitors” and responds with compassion and creativity.
Newnan, GA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Uninvited Visitor(s)”: a playful and engaging children’s story that celebrates kindness toward animals and the joy of discovering nature’s little surprises. “The Uninvited Visitor(s)” is the creation of published author, Michelle Chapeau Stone, who grew up in a large family with thirteen siblings and developed a love for reading, art, and creativity at a young age, encouraged by her parents. She enjoyed writing short stories and poems and learned to value listening to others’ experiences, especially the stories shared by her grandfather. Michelle believes that her love of listening helped inspire her writing and reflects her belief that God gave us two ears so we can listen more than we speak.
Stone shares, “What kind of visitor comes to Ms. Betty Jo’s home uninvited?
How many uninvited visitors are there? Is there one or many?
You must read the story and decide for yourself!
There are sometimes other critters in the pictures that you may have fun identifying!
Be on the lookout as you read and enjoy the story!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Chapeau Stone’s new book invites young readers to enjoy a fun and imaginative story while appreciating compassion, curiosity, and the wonders of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “The Uninvited Visitor(s)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Uninvited Visitor(s)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stone shares, “What kind of visitor comes to Ms. Betty Jo’s home uninvited?
How many uninvited visitors are there? Is there one or many?
You must read the story and decide for yourself!
There are sometimes other critters in the pictures that you may have fun identifying!
Be on the lookout as you read and enjoy the story!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Chapeau Stone’s new book invites young readers to enjoy a fun and imaginative story while appreciating compassion, curiosity, and the wonders of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “The Uninvited Visitor(s)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Uninvited Visitor(s)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories