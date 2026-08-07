Recent Release, "Whispers in the Wind," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Terence Jones I, Offers Poetic Devotion Where Love Becomes Action and Faith Fuels Purpose
Kansas City, MO, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terence Jones I has completed a new book, titled, "Whispers in the Wind: Poetic Devotions for Love, Faith, and Fire," a collection that transcends traditional poetry by weaving devotional wisdom throughout each carefully crafted verse. These aren't merely words on a page: they are whispers designed to meet readers in their most vulnerable moments, whether in the stillness of dawn, the demands of daylight, or the solitude of evening reflection. Each poem serves as a gentle yet profound reminder that purpose is our north star and that faith sustains us through life's journey.
A poetic voice for the modern soul, Terence Jones I brings authenticity and intention to his work, blending love, faith, and purpose into every line. His life mirrors his writing: he experiences real relationships, pursues meaningful service, and lives with deliberate passion. This lived experience transforms his words from abstract concepts into concrete truths that resonate with readers seeking genuine spiritual connection in an increasingly fragmented world.
"Whispers in the Wind" explores profound themes of divine love, spiritual resilience, and purposeful living. Readers will discover that within the wind of life's uncertainties, God's voice remains steady and constant. The collection addresses the deep human longing for meaning, offering encouragement and uplift through poetic meditation. Those who open these pages will find themselves invited into a intimate conversation with the divine, where each whisper becomes a touchstone for faith during both triumph and trial.
"Through poetry, I've learned that devotion isn't passive—it's a living, breathing practice," said the author. "My hope is that these whispers speak directly to the heart of anyone seeking to deepen their faith while honoring the real, messy, beautiful complexity of human existence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Jones I's stirring work offers spiritual nourishment for seekers at every stage of their faith journey. These verses illuminate the intersection of divine love and human purpose, transforming how readers perceive their own role in God's unfolding story.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Whispers in the Wind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A poetic voice for the modern soul, Terence Jones I brings authenticity and intention to his work, blending love, faith, and purpose into every line. His life mirrors his writing: he experiences real relationships, pursues meaningful service, and lives with deliberate passion. This lived experience transforms his words from abstract concepts into concrete truths that resonate with readers seeking genuine spiritual connection in an increasingly fragmented world.
"Whispers in the Wind" explores profound themes of divine love, spiritual resilience, and purposeful living. Readers will discover that within the wind of life's uncertainties, God's voice remains steady and constant. The collection addresses the deep human longing for meaning, offering encouragement and uplift through poetic meditation. Those who open these pages will find themselves invited into a intimate conversation with the divine, where each whisper becomes a touchstone for faith during both triumph and trial.
"Through poetry, I've learned that devotion isn't passive—it's a living, breathing practice," said the author. "My hope is that these whispers speak directly to the heart of anyone seeking to deepen their faith while honoring the real, messy, beautiful complexity of human existence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Jones I's stirring work offers spiritual nourishment for seekers at every stage of their faith journey. These verses illuminate the intersection of divine love and human purpose, transforming how readers perceive their own role in God's unfolding story.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Whispers in the Wind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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