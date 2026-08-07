Recent Release, "The Awakening," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Douglas Abbott, Explores a Near-Future America Torn Between Technology and Liberty
Vancouver, WA, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Abbott has completed a new book, titled, "The Awakening," a gripping thriller that plunges readers into a world of corporate conspiracy and political machinations. When billionaire industrialist Andrew Garth vanishes in the wake of a life-changing encounter with God aboard a Caribbean cruise ship, his business partners seize control of a newly acquired $500 billion company and its most coveted asset: a revolutionary patent for computer chips designed for human implantation. What begins as a corporate power struggle escalates into something far darker when Washington insiders move to mandate these implants nationwide, transforming them into instruments of mass surveillance and control.
Abbott brings a wealth of lived experience to his storytelling, having worked across diverse professions—from educator and counselor to bartender and freelance writer—before dedicating himself to fiction. These varied roles have given him keen insight into human nature, institutional power, and the tensions that simmer beneath the surface of society. His time in the Pacific Northwest has further shaped his perspective on community, independence, and resistance to overreach.
In "The Awakening," Abbott crafts a suspenseful narrative that examines what happens when power becomes absolute and freedom hangs in the balance. As conservative states rebel against federal mandates, the nation teeters on the brink of civil conflict with apocalyptic consequences. Garth, determined to preserve human autonomy, joins forces with fellow industrialist Peter Turlington to construct an elaborate subterranean sanctuary capable of sheltering thousands for years, shielded from nuclear devastation and those who would hunt them. The two visionaries become hunted men, pursued by assassins and authorities alike, as they race to complete their hidden city before forces converge to destroy them and everything they're building.
"I wanted to explore what happens when technology becomes a tool of control rather than liberation," said Abbott. "This novel asks hard questions about the price of security and who decides what freedom truly means in an age of digital omniscience."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas Abbott's riveting work challenges readers to contemplate the collision between innovation and autonomy. The novel serves as a cautionary tale about the seductive nature of technological solutions and the devastating consequences when they fall into the wrong hands.
Readers who wish to experience this pulse-pounding work can purchase "The Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Abbott brings a wealth of lived experience to his storytelling, having worked across diverse professions—from educator and counselor to bartender and freelance writer—before dedicating himself to fiction. These varied roles have given him keen insight into human nature, institutional power, and the tensions that simmer beneath the surface of society. His time in the Pacific Northwest has further shaped his perspective on community, independence, and resistance to overreach.
In "The Awakening," Abbott crafts a suspenseful narrative that examines what happens when power becomes absolute and freedom hangs in the balance. As conservative states rebel against federal mandates, the nation teeters on the brink of civil conflict with apocalyptic consequences. Garth, determined to preserve human autonomy, joins forces with fellow industrialist Peter Turlington to construct an elaborate subterranean sanctuary capable of sheltering thousands for years, shielded from nuclear devastation and those who would hunt them. The two visionaries become hunted men, pursued by assassins and authorities alike, as they race to complete their hidden city before forces converge to destroy them and everything they're building.
"I wanted to explore what happens when technology becomes a tool of control rather than liberation," said Abbott. "This novel asks hard questions about the price of security and who decides what freedom truly means in an age of digital omniscience."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas Abbott's riveting work challenges readers to contemplate the collision between innovation and autonomy. The novel serves as a cautionary tale about the seductive nature of technological solutions and the devastating consequences when they fall into the wrong hands.
Readers who wish to experience this pulse-pounding work can purchase "The Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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