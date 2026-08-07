Recent Release, "Ten Things I Learned About God from My One-Year-Old Son," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jeremy Crow Explores Spiritual Truths Through Fatherhood
Nixa, MO, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy Crow has completed a new book, "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son," which emerged from an unexpected divine calling during a worship service. While listening to his pastor speak about God's boundless love for His children, Crow felt a distinct conviction that fatherhood would deepen his understanding of the Father's heart. What began as an unusual challenge—to learn from a child not yet born—blossomed into years of reflection and spiritual growth as he witnessed his son's earliest years unfold with wonder and simplicity.
Throughout his life, Crow has embraced the philosophy of being a perpetual student, believing that valuable lessons exist in every situation and from every person regardless of stature or achievement. This humble approach to learning shaped his perspective as he entered fatherhood, opening his heart to the wisdom his young son could unknowingly impart. His willingness to remain teachable in all circumstances created the foundation for recognizing God's character reflected in a toddler's innocent actions and uncomplicated trust.
In "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son," readers will discover how the authentic love, joyful presence, and dependent faith of childhood illuminate deeper truths about our relationship with our Heavenly Father. Crow's candid reflections invite readers to reconsider their own understanding of divine love and grace through fresh eyes. The book challenges believers to recognize that sometimes the most enlightening spiritual lessons come not from academic study or theological complexity, but from observing the pure, unguarded expressions of a young child's existence and how those moments mirror God's intentions for His beloved children.
"What started as an unexpected whisper from God grew into a transformative journey of fatherhood that completely reshaped my faith," said author Jeremy Crow. "My greatest hope is that readers will encounter these pages and see their own relationship with God through an entirely new lens—one that reflects the tender, relentless love our Father has always shown us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Crow's transformative work offers readers a refreshing perspective on God's love and grace. This book serves as an invitation to return to the simplicity and wonder that characterizes authentic faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his life, Crow has embraced the philosophy of being a perpetual student, believing that valuable lessons exist in every situation and from every person regardless of stature or achievement. This humble approach to learning shaped his perspective as he entered fatherhood, opening his heart to the wisdom his young son could unknowingly impart. His willingness to remain teachable in all circumstances created the foundation for recognizing God's character reflected in a toddler's innocent actions and uncomplicated trust.
In "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son," readers will discover how the authentic love, joyful presence, and dependent faith of childhood illuminate deeper truths about our relationship with our Heavenly Father. Crow's candid reflections invite readers to reconsider their own understanding of divine love and grace through fresh eyes. The book challenges believers to recognize that sometimes the most enlightening spiritual lessons come not from academic study or theological complexity, but from observing the pure, unguarded expressions of a young child's existence and how those moments mirror God's intentions for His beloved children.
"What started as an unexpected whisper from God grew into a transformative journey of fatherhood that completely reshaped my faith," said author Jeremy Crow. "My greatest hope is that readers will encounter these pages and see their own relationship with God through an entirely new lens—one that reflects the tender, relentless love our Father has always shown us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Crow's transformative work offers readers a refreshing perspective on God's love and grace. This book serves as an invitation to return to the simplicity and wonder that characterizes authentic faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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