Recent Release, "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Glenn C. Hirt, Follows an Underdog Mule Defying Expectations
Maple City, MI, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glenn C. Hirt has completed a new book, titled, "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule," which brings to life a fictional narrative inspired by the actual Great American Horse Race of 1976. The story follows Leroy, a kindhearted mule with distinctive floppy ears who grows up on a ranch training Thoroughbred racehorses, yearning to prove himself despite being ridiculed for his appearance and species. When the opportunity finally arrives to enter the most ambitious equestrian competition the nation has ever witnessed—a three-thousand-mile journey spanning thirteen states from New York to California—Leroy seizes his chance to show the world what he's truly capable of.
As a fifth-generation Northern Michigan resident with deep roots in both business and faith, Glenn brings authentic passion to this narrative. His career as a retired managing director and investment officer at Wells Fargo Advisors, combined with his lifelong devotion to Scripture and horses, informs every page. For three decades, he and his wife Shari have competed in western horse performance shows, cultivating an intimate understanding of equine spirit and perseverance that resonates throughout the book.
"The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule" explores profound themes of resilience, belonging, and divine purpose woven through an unforgettable adventure. Readers will discover how faith, determination, and unwavering devotion to God, family, and country can transform an unlikely dreamer into a champion. This epic tale celebrates the power of refusing to accept limitations others impose, while demonstrating that true victory extends far beyond crossing a finish line.
"I wanted to create a story that would inspire readers of all ages to embrace their unique qualities and trust in God's plan for their lives," said Hirt. "Leroy's journey reminds us that our perceived weaknesses can become our greatest strengths when we remain faithful and committed to our dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenn C. Hirt's heartwarming work offers readers an inspiring adventure grounded in historical authenticity and spiritual depth. This tale will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like an outsider, reminding them that extraordinary achievements await those who persevere.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a fifth-generation Northern Michigan resident with deep roots in both business and faith, Glenn brings authentic passion to this narrative. His career as a retired managing director and investment officer at Wells Fargo Advisors, combined with his lifelong devotion to Scripture and horses, informs every page. For three decades, he and his wife Shari have competed in western horse performance shows, cultivating an intimate understanding of equine spirit and perseverance that resonates throughout the book.
"The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule" explores profound themes of resilience, belonging, and divine purpose woven through an unforgettable adventure. Readers will discover how faith, determination, and unwavering devotion to God, family, and country can transform an unlikely dreamer into a champion. This epic tale celebrates the power of refusing to accept limitations others impose, while demonstrating that true victory extends far beyond crossing a finish line.
"I wanted to create a story that would inspire readers of all ages to embrace their unique qualities and trust in God's plan for their lives," said Hirt. "Leroy's journey reminds us that our perceived weaknesses can become our greatest strengths when we remain faithful and committed to our dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenn C. Hirt's heartwarming work offers readers an inspiring adventure grounded in historical authenticity and spiritual depth. This tale will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like an outsider, reminding them that extraordinary achievements await those who persevere.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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