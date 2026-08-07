Recent Release, "Reborn from the Ashes," by Geri Geasland, Invites Readers Into One Woman's Transformative Journey Toward Healing Through Poetry and Art
Cincinnati, OH, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geri Geasland has completed a new book, "Reborn from the Ashes," a beautiful collection of poetry that chronicles her path toward wholeness and spiritual renewal. The work presents an honest accounting of the fears and questions she must confront and wrestle with along her journey. Each poem becomes an expression of the terrain she has walked, capturing both vulnerability and courage as she learns to trust again.
Drawing from her lifelong fascination with art and creative expression, Geri spent years working in the IT industry before a transformative weekend retreat awakened the artistic gifts within her soul. That retreat became a turning point, unlocking a freedom and discovery she had long suppressed. Her passion for writing and creating has since flourished, flowing naturally whenever space and opportunity permit. She approached this collection with authenticity, refusing to sanitize her spiritual struggles or hide the raw questions that emerge during healing.
In "Reborn from the Ashes," readers encounter conversations with God that begin tentatively and grow increasingly bold throughout the pages. The final poems burst with joy and sincere worship, celebrating the God who walks alongside her daily. Complementing each poem, Geri's personal artwork provides a radiant counterpoint of hope and light. This is far more than one woman's story—it serves as an invitation for readers to step into their own healing journey with the assurance that they won't have to walk it alone.
"I wanted to share my path not as a finished product, but as evidence that transformation is possible," said Geri. "My hope is that readers will find pieces of their own stories reflected here and discover the courage to pursue their own freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geasland's faith-filled work offers solace and encouragement to anyone navigating spiritual growth and personal restoration. This collection demonstrates that healing is a sacred journey worth taking.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Reborn from the Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her lifelong fascination with art and creative expression, Geri spent years working in the IT industry before a transformative weekend retreat awakened the artistic gifts within her soul. That retreat became a turning point, unlocking a freedom and discovery she had long suppressed. Her passion for writing and creating has since flourished, flowing naturally whenever space and opportunity permit. She approached this collection with authenticity, refusing to sanitize her spiritual struggles or hide the raw questions that emerge during healing.
In "Reborn from the Ashes," readers encounter conversations with God that begin tentatively and grow increasingly bold throughout the pages. The final poems burst with joy and sincere worship, celebrating the God who walks alongside her daily. Complementing each poem, Geri's personal artwork provides a radiant counterpoint of hope and light. This is far more than one woman's story—it serves as an invitation for readers to step into their own healing journey with the assurance that they won't have to walk it alone.
"I wanted to share my path not as a finished product, but as evidence that transformation is possible," said Geri. "My hope is that readers will find pieces of their own stories reflected here and discover the courage to pursue their own freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geasland's faith-filled work offers solace and encouragement to anyone navigating spiritual growth and personal restoration. This collection demonstrates that healing is a sacred journey worth taking.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Reborn from the Ashes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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