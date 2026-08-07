Recent Release, "My Story: Up to and Through...," Chronicles a Transformative Spiritual Awakening That Reshaped One Man's Entire Existence
Austin, MN, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vernon M. Lewis, PhD has completed a new book, "My Story": Up to and Through the Seventies Revival, which documents his remarkable journey from spiritual emptiness to profound encounter with the Holy Spirit. Growing up on an Iowa farm and later pursuing psychology as a profession, Dr. Lewis found himself adrift despite outward success as a school psychologist. The narrative captures the pivotal moment in February 1971 when, in an act of surrender alongside his wife Kathy, his life underwent radical transformation—a baptism of the Holy Spirit that left him visibly changed and ignited revival in his community.
The author brings decades of pastoral wisdom and professional counseling experience to this intimate account. After his awakening, Dr. Lewis worked alongside faith-based counseling pioneers, eventually establishing Cedar River Counseling Services in Austin, Minnesota, where he served clients for nearly three decades. His credentials as both a psychologist and spiritual guide lend authentic credibility to his testimony, grounded in real human experience and genuine relationships forged through faith.
"My Story": Up to and Through the Seventies Revival explores themes of surrender, renewal, and the evidence of spiritual transformation in daily life. Readers will discover how one man's decision to yield completely to God catalyzed not only personal restoration but also sparked a movement that touched countless lives. The book reveals the sometimes-turbulent, always-authentic nature of encountering divine presence, the cost of commitment, and the enduring joy that comes from living aligned with ultimate purpose.
"This account emerged from my conviction that what God does in a human life should be told," said the author. "My prayer is that readers will recognize their own longing for something deeper and find courage in witnessing how transformation becomes possible when we surrender everything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon M. Lewis, PhD's authentic work equips readers with both inspiration and practical understanding of spiritual awakening. His candid testimony demonstrates that encountering God's presence fundamentally reshapes how we relate to ourselves, others, and our calling.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings decades of pastoral wisdom and professional counseling experience to this intimate account. After his awakening, Dr. Lewis worked alongside faith-based counseling pioneers, eventually establishing Cedar River Counseling Services in Austin, Minnesota, where he served clients for nearly three decades. His credentials as both a psychologist and spiritual guide lend authentic credibility to his testimony, grounded in real human experience and genuine relationships forged through faith.
"My Story": Up to and Through the Seventies Revival explores themes of surrender, renewal, and the evidence of spiritual transformation in daily life. Readers will discover how one man's decision to yield completely to God catalyzed not only personal restoration but also sparked a movement that touched countless lives. The book reveals the sometimes-turbulent, always-authentic nature of encountering divine presence, the cost of commitment, and the enduring joy that comes from living aligned with ultimate purpose.
"This account emerged from my conviction that what God does in a human life should be told," said the author. "My prayer is that readers will recognize their own longing for something deeper and find courage in witnessing how transformation becomes possible when we surrender everything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon M. Lewis, PhD's authentic work equips readers with both inspiration and practical understanding of spiritual awakening. His candid testimony demonstrates that encountering God's presence fundamentally reshapes how we relate to ourselves, others, and our calling.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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